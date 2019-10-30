The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine Is Now Indexed in PubMed

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that its peer-reviewed publication The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine has been accepted for indexing in PubMed, one of the largest and most respected databases of medical research in the world. This acceptance reflects the high quality of the science in The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine, and will greatly expand researchers' and healthcare practitioners' access to the vital studies this journal publishes.

Laboratory medicine professionals play an essential role within healthcare teams by providing crucial services and guidance so patients get the care they need. The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine showcases innovative applied research that helps lab professionals continue to do what they do best and find better, faster, and more precise answers to patient health problems. This research covers major healthcare issues ranging from improving maternal-fetal health to new tests that could help combat antibiotic resistance.

The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine's inclusion in PubMed speaks to the rigorous standards met by the science it features. PubMed is a free, searchable database of peer-reviewed biomedical and life sciences literature that contains more than 30 million citations and abstracts. It was developed and is maintained by the National Center for Biotechnology Information at the U.S. National Library of Medicine, which is located at the National Institutes of Health, and it accepts for indexing fewer than 15% of the roughly 480 journals that apply each year. For The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine to be accepted, AACC not only had to demonstrate that its studies have scientific merit, but also that they are significant for all major stakeholders across healthcare, including researchers, clinicians and other health professionals, policy makers, and educators.

"We at AACC are thrilled that PubMed is now indexing The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine," said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. "This will markedly increase the reach of the journal's research. It also validates the fact that the journal is excelling in its mission to publish groundbreaking studies in laboratory medicine that advance patient care."

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

Launched by AACC in 2016, The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine (jalm.org) is an international, peer-reviewed publication showcasing the applied research in clinical laboratory science that is driving innovation forward in healthcare.

