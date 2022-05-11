The Journey of My Mother's Son: Volume I Releases on May 15

Many Random Thoughts from the Road

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle May 15 on your calendar. That's when author, blogger, podcast host, speaker and consultant Dan Clouser's "The Journey of My Mother's Son: Volume I, Many Random Thoughts from the Road" releases on Amazon.

The book is Clouser's second, following his inaugural release, "The Beauty of a Diamond: Through the Eyes of a Coach."

In "The Journey of My Mother's Son," Clouser details his journey with wife Sandy and their faithful golden retriever Youkilis after deciding to sell their home in Berks County, PA, to instead tackle RV life and travel across the country. The travels are missions in many ways: in honoring the legacy left by Clouser's mother, in volunteering and serving others, in cherishing friends and family, in having faith, and in just living in the moment.

The book is easy to read, and easy to be inspired by. Clouser imparts simple, yet poignant, pearls of wisdom by honestly sharing and opening up to the reader. Warns editor Nikki M. Murry, "You don't need to be a man, or a son, or even to be traveling the country in an RV to glean beautiful life lessons from reading 'The Journey of My Mother's Son.' Beware: you may quickly yearn to put your 'bricks and sticks' home on the market to join the RV community."

Explains Clouser, "You see, I was raised by a hippy named Loretta Magary. She was a free spirit who quit her job and embarked on her own journey in the mid-1980s. Her journey started in a 1967 Plymouth Valiant with the back seat removed to make a bed and a .38 Special for protection, and later evolved into a 1978 Toyota camper. This book tells the stories of 'many little people in many little places,' similar to that vocalized in the opening of Michael Franti's song, Gloria – the many little people in the many little places who are doing the many little things to make the whole world change. We pray that you enjoy these stories and that you are inspired to do your own little things to make this world a better place for all of us."

For additional information, visit www.journeyofmymothersson.com.

SOURCE The Journey of My Mother's Son