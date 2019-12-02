"The Journey of Ultimate Challenge" Begins Airing on Toutiao and Ixigua

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the extreme sports documentary series "The Journey of Ultimate Challenge", co-produced by Toutiao, Ixigua Video and OX Studio Extreme Sports, and sponsored by the Audi Q8, began airing on Toutiao and Ixigua video apps. The show features professional-level athletes partaking in extreme sports challenges. Two episodes of the show have already aired to much fanfare.

In the first episode, Dane Oliver Jackson and Nicholas Troutman, two of the world's top kayakers, visited the famous Detian Waterfalls, straddling China and Vietnam's shared border, to ride the rapids. In the second episode, 24-year-old Max John Fredriksson, a professional mountain biker, traveled thousands of miles to explore one of China's hottest and most desolate areas, the Gaochang Mountains, otherwise known as the Flaming Mountains in English, and experience what its like to ride in such extreme conditions.

"The Journey of Ultimate Challenge" combines top-level athleticism with the love of adventure and travel. With respect to these tenets, the Audi Q8 sponsors the program in more than just name. As part of the series, the Audi Q8 provided transportation for the challengers across mountains, displaying its own athleticism and performance under some of the harshest elements and rugged terrain.

More episodes of "The Journey of Ultimate Challenge" featuring both feats of extreme sports and the Audi Q8 are set to air on Toutiao and Ixigua.

SOURCE The Journey of Ultimate Challenge