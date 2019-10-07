The JRT agency celebrates 45 years in Metro Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JRT agency, formerly known as the J.R. Thompson company, is celebrating 45 years by rebooting its brand to better reflect the ever-changing marketplace and the demands for solutions that build business, and brands, at the speed of today's consumer expectations.

"Like everyone, our clients are under pressure to keep up, to remain relevant, in all aspects of their business, including their product or service experience, their brands, their marketing, their communications," said Mark Bellissimo, JRT CEO, who has led the agency since 2015.

"This constant demand motivates our JRT team to think as marketers — to anticipate, to stretch and embrace change, to always be looking toward new tools, channels, and ideas for marketplace impact."

In recognition of both its people and its clients, the JRT agency unveiled its rebranded identification and its remodeled workspace to reflect its mission, its people, its talents, and its creativity. Along with subsidiary CG Detroit, a team of designers and fabricators led the design initiative, working with MarxModa to bring it to life in a new collaborative environment. Part of the design incorporates a mural from each employee celebrating his or her own personal life vision. The result is diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and passions honored through both work and design.

JRT's and CG's client roster includes Mopar, Dodge, Jeep, Two Men and a Truck, Dana Corporation, Idemitsu, AmTrade, Kelly Services, Mercury Marine, Consumers Energy, and more.

The JRT agency has made significant changes since 2015. Staffing has increased 25 percent with a concentration in strategic brand thinking, digital creative services and digital development. The agency now utilizes two chief creative officers, one with a primary focus on brand and message strategy, the other on digital deployment.

The changes impact not only the agency's expanding client portfolio, but also the work provided. The JRT agency now provides strategic and tactical solutions for organizational and product branding, mobile and desktop web applications, data capture, business analytics, all medium advertising, multi-media production, image engineering, social, digital media strategy and development.

The JRT agency

The JRT agency is a thoroughly modern communications company, more than 100 team members strong, moving brands at the speed of the customer. With its subsidiary CG Detroit, it is a Michigan-based, 45-year-old shop that thinks like a start-up, dedicated to going beyond exceptional service to "make a client's day" through a culture that actively promotes diversity of thought.

The agency provides a broad portfolio of services, including brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing, b2b, b2c, multi-media production, influencer and experiential marketing, data management, image engineering, and more. To learn more, visit www.thejrtagency.com

Contact:

Cindy Kamerad

the JRT agency

586-242-9417

ckamerad@thejrtagency.com

SOURCE The JRT agency