The JRT agency® Celebrates 50 Years by Looking 50 Forward

We're proud of our 50-year journey, and our success is driven by a commitment to forward-thinking solutions. Post this

Founded in 1974 by John R. Thompson, JRT began as a marketing promotions agency that has since evolved into a powerhouse of branded digital solutions focused on, yet not exclusive to, transportation and mobility-related industries. To mark this significant milestone, JRT hosted a dynamic event focused on navigating the uncertainties of tomorrow by embracing opportunities today. Danaylov's keynote, "From Future Shock to Future Ready," inspired the audience of 150 attendees to view technological advancements through both philosophical and psychological lenses, helping them turn disruption into opportunity.

Reflecting on JRT's legacy and growth, CEO Mark Bellissimo emphasized the company's roots in automotive brand development and promotions innovation, particularly the longstanding relationships with clients like Mopar ® and Dodge. These partnerships, forged in the early days of the agency, remain integral to its continued success.

"We're incredibly proud of our journey over the past 50 years. Our success has always been driven by a commitment to forward-thinking solutions," said Bellissimo. "As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to adapting to the ever-evolving landscape, helping our clients thrive amid uncertainty and transforming challenges into growth opportunities."

Danaylov, the event's featured speaker, praised JRT's focus on innovation. "My life's work is about empowering people and organizations to embrace the future rather than fear it, to anticipate and act rather than react, to drive change rather than be driven by it. JRT has shown a remarkable ability to stay ahead of the curve and turn uncertainty into opportunity that, in turn, drives innovation and growth. I am honored to have been part of this milestone event."

JRT's "50 Forward" celebration symbolizes its history of connecting major mobility brands like Dana and Dodge with their audiences and its vision for the future. The JRT agency remains committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, setting the stage for the next 50 years of success.

Visit 50 Forward for more information.

About the JRT agency

The JRT agency is a leading marketing communications firm specializing in fully integrated programs that connect brands with their target audiences across automotive, emerging tech and B2B markets. From marketing strategy and creative production to web-based applications and data management, experiential and influencer marketing, JRT offers a complete suite of brand development services. The agency is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and partners with industry-leading clients to navigate change, seize opportunities and drive measurable results.

For more information on the company, visit www.thejrtagency.com.

Media Contact:

Louise Hackett

Media Relations

the JRT agency

[email protected]

(248) 494-1006

SOURCE The JRT agency