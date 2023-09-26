THE JUICE LEARNING™ LAUNCHES NEW PLATFORM FOR FAMILIES

The Juice

26 Sep, 2023, 09:45 ET

Shown to Improve Both Literacy Skills and Enjoyment of Reading  

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juice Learning announces today the launch of its interactive learning platform for families (families.thejuicelearning.com).  Based on its institutional product used by schools and community groups since 2021, The Juice Learning's family product is a revolutionary way for kids to learn at home and on the go. 

The Juice Learning's educational process uniquely combines three important foundational elements: 1) original, human-generated daily content developed specifically for students; 2) scalable AI-based technology that personalizes learning; and 3) a proprietary pedagogic method.

The Company's definitive approach has proven results.  Multiple studies conducted by The Juice and community organizations with children in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, and New York all show improvement in literacy skills.  Moreover, in addition to performance gains in comprehension, students report increased engagement and enjoyment in reading.

The Juice Learning's SaaS educational technology platform is now available for families to use at home and on any type of smartphone, computer, or e-reader.

The Juice® is especially important as the education system continues to recover from the disruption of the pandemic.  According to the US Department of Education and Gallup, more than 54% of school children are reading below their normative reading level, and 130 million adult Americans read below a 6th grade level.

"We believe that smart is a process – and that process should be available to everyone.  The Juice's proven process starts each day with fresh content created specifically for students to be engaging, informative, provocative – and fun," said Nathan Leight, Founder and CEO of The Juice Learning.  "The content sparks curiosity and catalyzes our learning process.  With approximately 15 minutes of daily use, our technology supercharges a student's brain.  The process builds confidence.  It works due to the creativity and passion of our educators, writers, and technologists.  In fact, the more time kids spend with The Juice, the more enthusiastic they are about reading."

The Juice Learning offers a personalized platform for students and a separate portal for parents.  Every day, students receive original articles, stories, infographics, videos, and vocabulary-building games.  Topics include current events, social studies, economics, science, technology, government, medicine, wellness, sports, and pop culture.

Each article is written at different reading levels so that content can be tailored to meet students where they are, regardless of ability.  Specifically, the sentence structure and vocabulary are tailored to the reader's capabilities.  The Juice allows every family member to read the same story at their respective reading level, and then come together to have one conversation.  Articles are accompanied by a single assessment question that tracks a student's progress.  The Juice Learning's technology analyzes a reader's performance and automatically adjusts and personalizes the content to accelerate learning. 

The Juice features a text-to-speech audio capability, so that kids can listen to the articles as they read.  Articles contain dynamic links to definitions of key vocabulary words for developmental readers.  All the articles are translated into more than 35 different languages, have built-in developmental reading tools, and support language learning studies.

The Juice's parent portal contains all the content offerings, and has a dashboard that shares a child's performance in real-time, provides educational tips, and delivers "daily conversation starters" to foster dinner time engagement.

"While The Juice is a plug-and-play solution, the parent portal gives parents the tools and insights to participate in their child's education," said Brendan Kells, Vice President, Education of The Juice Learning.  "Through The Juice, we are providing the best combination of human and technological ingenuity.  The Juice provides a sustained and rich learning experience for students and families," he added.  

The Juice works on all major technology platforms and is currently used in over eighty countries. It has been named a 2023 product of the year by The Cult of Pedagogy, a teachers' organization.    

About The Juice Learning 

The Juice Learning is an interactive learning platform that revolutionizes how people learn.  It works because it is fun, engaging, and builds confidence.  It is designed for 5th graders – college+.

The Juice Learning has versions of its product for both school and home use.  It combines human ingenuity with technology supported by AI to create a unique process designed to increase reading fluency and comprehension, improve communication skills, and build empathy.  In short, it catalyzes the learning experience.

Original personalized content is delivered daily to engage users and sits upon a proprietary pedagogic SaaS platform providing granular, diagnostic data for educators and parents.

Each article is written at different reading levels so that content can be tailored to meet students where they are, regardless of ability.  Specifically, the sentence structure and vocabulary are tailored to the reader's capabilities.

The Company's proprietary approach has proven results.  Multiple studies conducted by The Juice and community organizations with children in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, and New York all show improvement in literacy skills.  Moreover, in addition to performance gains in comprehension, students report increased engagement and enjoyment in reading.

The Juice is available in 35 languages and is used in more than 80 countries.  It has been named a 2023 product of the year by the Cult of Pedagogy, a teachers' organization.

The Juice Learning is a purpose-based, entrepreneurial company led by world-class management from a variety of sectors.

Smart is a Process.™

Media Contact:

Samantha Grossman, 212.805.3015, sgrossman@rubensteinpr.com

John McCook, 212.805.3068, [email protected]

SOURCE The Juice

