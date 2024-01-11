The Juice Learning selected to participate in global AWS Education Accelerator

The Juice Learning will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions to accelerate AI integration into its platform to further personalize education for students, while making teachers more efficient and expanding data analytics across its user base.

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juice Learning (https://thejuicelearning.com) today announced it has been selected to participate in the global AWS Education Accelerator (https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/publicsector/15-startups-selected-for-the-inaugural-aws-education-accelerator/), a 10-week immersive experience for global EdTech startups that want to accelerate their go-to-market activities in the United States for the PK-12, higher education, and workforce education markets.

The Juice Learning is one of 15 EdTech startups selected to participate in the technical, business, and mentorship program, which is designed for startups seeking to use cloud technology to improve data-driven education. This opportunity will support The Juice Learning's efforts to enhance its diagnostic and personalized educational product offerings by combining generative AI capabilities with human ingenuity and proven efficacy. The foundation of this project will be The Juice Learning's robust archive of original content specifically written for students, including more than 11,000 nonfiction articles, infographics, and videos, and student-reported real-time polling data.

Participating startups receive a package of benefits, including up to $100,000 in AWS computing credits. They'll also receive individualized business and technical mentorship which will cover topics such as funding, scaling, go-to-market support, AWS technical fundamentals, AI/ML adoption, and much more. At the end of the 10 weeks, the cohort will participate in a virtual pitch event in collaboration with OMNIA Partners, an experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement.

The Juice Learning's selection to participate in the AWS Education Accelerator program supports its mission to use technology to further personalize education and improve reading comprehension and civic engagement in the next generation of readers. From a technical perspective, The Juice Learning expects to leverage access to domain experts such as those from AWS's AI/ML teams to dramatically accelerate and enhance its already robust set of initiatives supported by AWS's wide range of service offerings.

"We built our business on AWS Cloud and have been extremely successful growing our product and user base with a broad range of AWS services. With the release of Amazon Bedrock, we are excited at how fast we can prototype, test, and ultimately deploy a wide range of new AI initiatives that leverage our own vast library of educator and journalist human-generated content," said Bob Plotkin, CTO of The Juice Learning.

For more information on this AWS Education Accelerator visit https://aws.amazon.com/startups/accelerators/education-accelerator?lang=en-US

About The Juice Learning

The Juice Learning is an interactive learning platform developing students' reading comprehension, critical thinking, information and media literacy skills, and civics knowledge using fun and engaging daily original content. The Juice is a data-driven, effective, easy-to-use, turnkey solution.

The Juice Learning has been tested by multiple independent third parties who found that it increases reading performance, civics knowledge, and interest in reading. Our mission is to harness technology to contextualize and personalize education in order to empower our students to read with comprehension, communicate with nuance, and engage with empathy.

Every weekday, The Juice creates fresh, original, short-form articles for students from fifth grade through college and beyond. Each article is written at four different reading levels—same narrative, different vocabulary and sentence structure—paired with a state standards-aligned quiz question and a social and emotional learning prompt to facilitate discussion.

Whether as a "bell-ringer," an "exit ticket," or an integrated component of the day's lesson, teachers can leverage The Juice quickly and easily. The Juice is a cross-disciplinary solution that fits as seamlessly into English and Social Studies classrooms as it does in homeroom, World Languages and the Sciences. The Juice serves as a powerful English language learning tool as it is instantly translatable into 70+ languages. Students build their vocabulary with Tier 2 and Tier 3 words dynamically highlighted and woven through each article, weigh in on important issues via the daily poll, receive some daily wisdom from prominent thinkers via the Quote of the Day, wrangle five-letter vocabulary words with its Fivesy game, and learn about new ideas with original, STEAM-centered video content and engaging infographics.

