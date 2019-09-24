The Junkluggers Announces Investment by Contractor Nation

SEYMOUR, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable junk removal service The Junkluggers announced recently its partnership with equity investor Contractor Nation, North America's leading network of home services and home improvement contractors.

The Junkluggers' minority equity partnership with Contractor Nation will provide enhanced resources to the eco-friendly junk removal franchise including access to expanded sales and marketing capabilities, a growing network of contractors, and proprietary training and professional development programs.

"Contractor Nation is dedicated to helping home improvement contractors grow and thrive, and we see great synergy between their mission and our growing franchise system," said Josh Cohen, Founder & CEO of The Junkluggers. "After being exposed to Contractor Nation CEO Larry Janesky's School of Entrepreneurship, his dealer network and Contractor Nation's incredible company culture and team, I knew collaborating with his business would accelerate the growth of The Junkluggers."

The Junkluggers relocated from its Stamford-based corporate franchise office to a private building on Contractor Nation's campus in Seymour, Conn. The Junkluggers of Fairfield and Westchester, its corporate-owned service location, will remain in Stamford as will its sister company Remix Market, a unique concept in the home furnishing marketplace with an ever-changing inventory of estate treasures and upcycled pieces.

"Josh has already built a great company and we believe he can lead The Junkluggers to even greater success by using our proven processes and programs with his team," said Larry Janesky, Founder & CEO of Contractor Nation. "Working with Contractor Nation and the companies in our network creates an excellent opportunity for The Junkluggers to grow."

In addition to partnering with Contractor Nation, The Junkluggers had a strong start to 2019 with double-digit revenue growth. The brand, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, currently has franchise deals in Pasadena, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Knoxville, Tenn.; and several other markets that will close before the end of 2019.

About The Junkluggers

Since 2004, The Junkluggers has been disrupting the junk removal industry with its sustainable practices, from being the first company of its kind to offer donation receipts to launching Remix Market as a way to keep items out of landfills. This team of big-hearted professionals focuses on green, community-oriented practices, striving to eliminate 100% of waste from landfills by the year 2025. For more information, please visit www.junkluggers.com.

For franchise opportunities, visit www.junkluggersfranchise.com.

About Contractor Nation

Since 1990, Contractor Nation has been committed to creating even greater success for home services and home improvement contractors across North America through training, technology and a wide range of business support services. The businesses and networks in Contractor Nation include Basement Systems, CleanSpace, Total Basement Finishing, Dr. Energy Saver, Attic Systems, Treehouse Internet Group, The School of Entrepreneurship, MoreHouse Finance, Supportworks, National Radon Defense, and Klaus Roofing Systems. To learn more about Contractor Nation and its Founder and CEO Larry Janesky, visit contractornation.com.

