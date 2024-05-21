The Junkluggers Celebrates 20 Years of Sustainable Junk Removal, Appoints Industry Leader Justin Waltz as New Brand President

COLUMBIA, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Junkluggers, a renowned, eco-conscious junk removal company, is proud to announce its upcoming 20th anniversary this June. Since its inception, The Junkluggers has been dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for junk removal while prioritizing environmental responsibility and community impact. In tandem with this significant milestone, The Junkluggers today announced the hiring of Justin Waltz, Brand President.

Waltz joins The Junkluggers and its parent company, Authority Brands, with over a decade of both junk removal and franchise industry experience. With an impressive background in business management and a passion for sustainability, Waltz brings a wealth of experience to his new position. After assuming the role in January 2024, Waltz has been keen on building relationships with franchise owners nationwide, getting to know them each personally to collect feedback and understand ways to improve the business under his leadership. He has also made significant strides in driving technological innovation to have the brand stand further out within the industry.

"As brand president of The Junkluggers, my key focuses are to attract top-tier talent and perfect our business model to make us the leading junk removal brand nationwide," said Justin Waltz, Brand President. "Joining The Junkluggers is not only an exciting opportunity because of my experience, but because I get to lead a team that shares my values and commitment to making a positive impact on the environment. I'm confident in this talented team's ability to grow and consistently offer quality services to our clientele. I look forward to further enhancing our services and expanding our footprint to put a green truck on the corner of every community across the country."

Waltz's journey into the junk removal industry started humbly. Joining 1-800-GOT-JUNK as a truck driver in 2005, he promptly displayed his entrepreneurial flair, playing a pivotal role in his particular franchise reaching $1.7 million in revenue. Transitioning to the corporate realm to become a franchise business consultant, Waltz contributed significantly to the growth of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving®. He helped elevate the brand's portfolio to encompass 120 owners and boost the average unit volume (AUV) from $200,000 to $1 million. Most recently, Waltz served as the managing director of franchise operations for Big Blue Swim School and its parent organization, L5 Capital. In this role, Waltz oversaw franchise owner engagement and training, profitability, strategic planning, and the installation of franchise operations teams and processes across portfolio companies. With a comprehensive industry background spanning from junk truck driver to franchise owner to corporate employee, Waltz emerged as the perfect candidate to take charge of The Junkluggers. His profound understanding of business operations, alongside his passion for the home services sector and sustainability, will help him lead this values-driven organization.

Under Waltz's leadership, The Junkluggers aims to continue its 20-year legacy of providing exceptional junk removal services. Waltz is betting big on his hyperlocal approach to neighborhood saturation and strongly believes this will set The Junkluggers up for tremendous success over the next few years. Additionally, The Junkluggers will further its commitment to sustainability and community engagement with Waltz at the helm. The company remains dedicated to diverting items from landfills through responsible disposal methods, recycling initiatives, and partnerships with local charities. Remix Market, another service line offered by The Junkluggers franchise owners, enables the system to rehome and recycle secondhand items in an eco-conscious manner. The Remix Market portion of the business is focused on the same mission as The Junkluggers – to enhance lives, our communities, and the environment by donating, recycling, and supporting local charities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin Waltz aboard as The Junkluggers' new president as we celebrate our 20th anniversary," said Leanne Stapf, EVP of Authority Brands. "We cannot say enough good things about Justin. His track record of leadership and extensive junk removal experience make him the perfect fit to lead The Junkluggers into its next chapter of growth and innovation. This year marks a new chapter for The Junkluggers and we couldn't be more excited about the future of this impressive brand under Justin's guidance."

As The Junkluggers looks ahead to the next 20 years, the company remains committed to its core values of environmental responsibility and exceptional customer service. With Waltz at the helm, The Junkluggers is poised to continue making a positive impact on the planet while providing top-notch junk removal services to customers nationwide. During this milestone year, The Junkluggers is looking to expand in major cities nationwide including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and more.

The Junkluggers is part of the Authority Brands portfolio of 16 at-home service concepts. Additional brands under their portfolio include America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. To learn more about The Junkluggers and available franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.junkluggers.com/. To learn more about Authority Brands' companies and the executive team, visit https://www.authoritybrands.com/.

About The Junkluggers

Founded in 2004, The Junkluggers provides sustainable junk removal services. This team of big-hearted professionals revolutionizes the hauling and removal industry by focusing on eco-conscious, community-oriented practices as they remove your furniture and junk. For more information, please visit www.junkluggers.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.junkluggersfranchise.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE The Junkluggers