The Junkluggers of Austin Announced for Austin Gives Generous Business Awards

This year's finalists represent all types and sizes of businesses. The finalists include the following categories: Charitable Champions (under 26 employees), Big Heart (27-100 employees), Bold Giver (100-400 employees), and Community Leaders (over 400 employees). The Junkluggers of Austin is a finalist in the Charitable Champion category.

The Generous Business Awards were created by Austin Gives to recognize and celebrate businesses in the Austin community who make giving back a part of their business model. Since its launch in 2011, the Austin Gives program has celebrated Austin as one of the most philanthropic regions in the nation and has quickly grown with over 500 companies in the network.

"We are thrilled and honored to be nominated as a finalist for the second year in a row," said Laura Chavez, Chief Lugging Officer with The Junkluggers of Austin. "As a for purpose organization, we focus on donation, repurposing and upscaling unwanted items across Austin. Further, we appreciate contributing to the Austin Resource Recovery Vision 2040 Landfill Free Initiative."

About Austin Gives

Austin Gives, a program of the Austin Chamber, is committed to recognizing and encouraging business philanthropy in Austin, Texas. Businesses of all sizes that commit to giving one or more percent of their pre- tax earnings toward financial contributions, donated products or services or volunteering are invited to be recognized as an Austin Gives Business. Tickets for the event and addition information can be found at https://members.austinchamber.com/events/austin-gives-generous-business-awards

About The Junkluggers of Austin

Led by Junkluggers' first woman franchise owner Laura Chavez, the Austin, Texas franchise services all of Travis County to include Austin, Westlake, Lake Travis, SOCO, Rollingwood and surrounding cities. Laura is helping to redefine and modernize junk removal services. She has a keen focus on affiliating with the City of Austin on creating a landfill free city by 2040, and her team focuses on recycling, repurposing and donating items to needy organizations across the county. For more information, please visit The Junkluggers of Austin.

About the Greater Austin Chamber



The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce focuses on how the Austin Region works. We serve as the voice of business for 2,800 organizations representing a combined workforce of about 330,000 employees throughout Central Texas. Our mission is to provide leadership that facilitates the creation of a prosperous economy and effective advocacy for members. For more information, please visit AustinChamber.com.

