The K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market to grow by USD 534.2 Million (2024-2028), driven by rising demand for paper-based stationery, AI powered report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global k-12 arts and crafts material market size is estimated to grow by USD 534.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 2.58% during the forecast period. Grrowing demand for paper-based stationery products is driving market growth, with a trend towards 3D printers as supplement to traditional art and craft materials. However, rapidly changing market dynamics poses a challenge. Key market players include ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bangkit USA Inc., Crayola, eeBoo Corp., Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., faber-castell, Hudson Envelope Corp., Itsy Bitsy Pvt. Ltd., K-12 School Supplies, Kaplan Early Learning Co., LaRose Industries LLC, Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd., Max Bringmann KG, Melissa and Doug, Nasco Inc., Nygala Corp, RM Educational Resources Ltd., RM plc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 arts and crafts material 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.58% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 534.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bangkit USA Inc., Crayola, eeBoo Corp., Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., faber-castell, Hudson Envelope Corp., Itsy Bitsy Pvt. Ltd., K-12 School Supplies, Kaplan Early Learning Co., LaRose Industries LLC, Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd., Max Bringmann KG, Melissa and Doug, Nasco Inc., Nygala Corp, RM Educational Resources Ltd., RM plc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG

Market Driver

The integration of 3D printing technology in K-12 education is revolutionizing the arts and crafts sector. Companies like Michaels Stores are supplying 3D printers to schools, enabling students to create intricate objects using CAD software and desktop 3D printers. These machines build layers of plastic, ceramic, metal, or wood filament to produce items such as plastic rings, figurines, and small gears. This trend towards DIY projects in classrooms is expected to increase, driven by the decreasing cost of 3D printers. Despite being a potential threat to traditional art material suppliers, 3D printers are also seen as auxiliary equipment for enhancing students' understanding of additive processes in arts and crafts activities. With the growing emphasis on STEM education, 3D printing is becoming a staple in K-12 curriculums, leading to the expansion of the global K-12 arts and crafts material market during the forecast period.

The K-12 arts and crafts material market is thriving in the education sector, with paper-based products being a top trend. Sketchbooks, craft paper, transparent paper, and clear paper are popular choices for art classrooms. Brick and Mortar stores continue to dominate, but online sales are growing. Health hazards from certain materials have raised concerns, leading to increased demand for safer alternatives like watercolor paints and markers. Middle, Preprimary, Primary, and High School educational institutions are significant buyers. Online platforms offer convenience and a wider range of options, including painting materials, modeling materials like play dough and clays, and multifunctional utilities. Hobbyists and adults also frequent community centers and schools for workshops. The web hosts numerous resources for DIY projects and tutorials. Paper-based products remain the backbone, with pencils, paints, and printing papers leading the way. Stencils add creativity to projects. As the market evolves, expect more innovative, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solutions.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The K-12 arts and crafts material market is characterized by rapidly changing product designs and colors, resulting in shortened product lifecycles. The typical lifecycle of most products is currently six months. New eco-friendly materials are entering the market, forcing retailers to compete on price and quality. Manufacturers must keep up with trends and develop new designs and products to stay competitive. Copyright protection is not cost-effective for short lifecycles, making counterfeit products a significant threat. Industry changes are expected to accelerate, putting pressure on producers to deliver samples and orders quickly. Developing countries face challenges in managing inventory and sales volume, while global companies must provide regionally appropriate materials to meet K-12 segments' needs. These factors may hinder the growth of the global K-12 arts and crafts material market during the forecast period.

The K-12 arts and crafts material market caters to educational institutions and hobbyists alike, focusing on paper-based products such as sketchbooks, craft paper, transparent paper, and clear paper. Brick and mortar stores and online platforms sell these items to schools, community centers, and individuals. However, challenges exist in this market. Health hazards from certain painting materials and markers require careful handling. Middle and high schools may prefer online sales for convenience, while preprimary and primary schools may prefer hands-on experiences. Multifunctional utilities like pencils, paints, modeling materials, play dough, clays, and stencils are popular. Printing papers are also in demand for creating art projects. The web offers a vast array of options, but the tactile experience of using these materials in an art classroom remains essential.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This k-12 arts and crafts material market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online School Level 2.1 Middle school

2.2 Pre-primary school

2.3 Primary school

2.4 High school Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market caters to schools and educators, providing essential supplies for arts and crafts projects. Our high-quality, safe materials include paints, crayons, markers, paper, glue, scissors, and various other craft supplies. We ensure timely delivery and competitive pricing, making it easy for educators to create engaging learning experiences for their students. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and wide selection of supplies sets US apart in the market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market caters to the hobby and crafting needs of children and adults in schools, community centers, and at home. This market encompasses a wide range of paper-based products such as sketchbooks, craft paper, transparent paper, and clear paper, which are essential for various artistic projects. Educational institutions play a significant role in this market, utilizing these materials for art classes and workshops. Painting materials like paint and brushes, modeling materials such as play dough and clays, and multifunctional utilities like pencils, stencils, and scissors are also popular in this market. The Education market is a significant consumer of these materials due to their role in fostering creativity and enhancing learning experiences. Online sales have become increasingly popular in the K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market, making it easier for individuals to access a wide variety of materials from the comfort of their homes. However, it is essential to consider health hazards associated with some materials, such as certain types of paint and clays, and take necessary precautions to ensure safe use.

Market Research Overview

The K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market caters to the hobby and crafting needs of children and adults in educational institutions, including community centers, schools, and workshops. This market encompasses a wide range of materials such as paints and painting materials, modeling materials like play dough and clays, multifunctional utilities, pencils, stencils, and paper-based products. The education market is a significant segment, with schools and educational institutions utilizing these materials for art classes and projects. Health hazards associated with certain materials, such as lead in paint, have led to increased awareness and demand for safer alternatives. The market is expanding to include online sales, making it more accessible to consumers. Brick and mortar stores remain popular, especially for those seeking a tactile shopping experience. Online platforms offer convenience and a wider selection of products, including markers, paints, printing materials, and papers. Middle, primary, and high schools, as well as preprimary schools, all benefit from the availability of these materials. Clear paper and sketchbooks are essential for drawing and sketching, while transparent paper is ideal for tracing and layering. The market continues to evolve, incorporating new technologies and materials to meet the changing needs of students and educators.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

School Level

Middle School



Pre-primary School



Primary School



High School

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio