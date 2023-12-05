The Kaleidoscope Project Partners with Bergdorf Goodman for 2024 Exhibit

Highlights artists, makers, and product craftspeople from all cultural corners

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While The Kaleidoscope Project is best known for creating perpetual show spaces, the non-profit's mission takes a broad-reaching approach to highlighting and promoting design talent of all cultures and from all corners of the globe. Its 2024 project connects a retail icon with culturally diverse designers, artisans and makers through a three month pop-up exhibit, launching April 19, 2024 at Bergdorf Goodman's legendary location on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The project is dubbed A Celebration of Creativity and Culture.

Bergdorf Goodman, long regarded as a leading arbiter of taste and luxury fashion, is hosting the exhibition on the 7th floor Decorative Home Department that has housed other successful pop-ups with design legends such as Kit Kemp and Kelly Wearstler. The Kaleidoscope Project event is the first of its kind at Bergdorf Goodman which is exciting for all parties involved.

Amy Lynn Schwartzbard, founder and executive director of The Kaleidoscope Project said, "Our organization is pleased to work with creative talents in all fields of art and design. The pop-up with Bergdorf Goodman allows us to showcase the visual arts and design in a way we have not previously done." The project is seeking creators of fine and functional art, textiles, ceramics, upholstered seating, sculpture and more. Elaborating on the role of The Kaleidoscope Project, she noted, "This collaboration gives talented artists from diverse backgrounds and under-represented cultures an immense opportunity to have their work displayed and sold through one of the biggest names in New York City and, indeed, around the world. It is a launchpad unlike any we have been able to undertake before. It is also a point of pride that Bergdorf Goodman recognizes our work and wants to showcase fantastic talent through this collaboration."

To learn more about A Celebration of Creativity and Culture or to find out about other initiatives supported by The Kaleidoscope Project, visit the organization's website.

About The Kaleidoscope Project

The Kaleidoscope Project is a nonprofit organization formed to address the inequities found in the creative design and furnishings industries. An inclusive and diverse community that genuinely amplifies the talents of all within it is the goal of The Kaleidoscope Project. We are also committed to the support and inclusion of our next generation of young creatives. To that end, we will always include an element of education in our projects. The true colors, that when combined, form a kaleidoscopic multi-color, multi-cultural welcoming, and inclusive spaces for all, are the foundation of The Kaleidoscope Project. Follow The Kaleidoscope Project on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest.

About Bergdorf Goodman

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service, and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

