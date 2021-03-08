The Kane Show Host Peter Deibler Passed Away This Friday

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Deibler, represented by Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, P.A., known to thousands of morning drive time WIHT radio listeners as "Kane", passed away after a long illness on Friday, March 6th at the Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center in suburban Maryland.

"The Kane Show" hit the FM dial in the Washington area in 2006. For years, it has been among the DMV's most-listened-to morning radio programs, playing the latest hits and popular segments. Kane routinely discussed being a father to his two daughters, Sam and Sophie, endearing him to his many listeners.

Although co-hosts came and went, Kane remained a constant, comforting voice for thousands of people driving to work, dropping the kids off at school and running errands. The show, that also aired on Top 40 stations in Baltimore, Louisville, and Tampa, originated from the iHeartRadio studios located in the DC metropolitan area.

The family is requesting that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. All inquiries should be directed to David Bulitt, Esquire via phone at 301-399-7888 or email at [email protected]

