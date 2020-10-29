The Kantar Group Migrates to Deltek Cloud to Power Its Business

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that The Kantar Group – the world's leading data, insights and consulting company – is upgrading and migrating its on-premise Deltek Maconomy solution to the cloud. By moving to the Deltek Cloud, Kantar will get all the benefits of the latest version of Maconomy, plus a secure, reliable and highly available cloud platform.

Headquartered in London, UK, Kantar has over 30,000 employees worldwide, providing clients with the data they need to make informed decisions on all aspects of media measurement, monitoring and selection. After a recent change of ownership, Kantar's leadership reviewed and assessed the systems in place to support its evolving business and the increased need for efficiencies and real-time reporting across the entire business. Migrating to the Deltek Cloud was a key consideration for Kantar as the existing platform was approaching end of life.

A cloud strategy to power its business

Deltek's Cloud ERP solution will be a key part of Kantar's strategy, supporting operations and financials across the organization. With Deltek Cloud, Kantar will be able to integrate its Maconomy solution with other critical organisational tools, including consolidation and reporting tools.

"Deltek's modern and intuitive ERP solutions deliver the business agility, transparency and control that firms like Kantar need to run their organizations. With Maconomy, Kantar will have better visibility into its finances, more insight into projects and a much improved user experience," said Neil Davidson, Regional Vice President at Deltek. "We are thrilled to continue this trusted partnership with Kantar as it embarks on evolving its business in the cloud."

"As long term users of Maconomy we already knew the depth and capabilities of Deltek solutions were a match for a global business like Kantar. After a thorough review, we felt that the time was right to upgrade and migrate into the Deltek Cloud. This move will gives us an opportunity to improve our approach to infrastructure and security, and at the same time allow us to focus more energy on transforming our core systems," said Darlene Schroeder, CIO, Central Services at Kantar.

For more information about Deltek and its solutions, visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

