The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Collection Headlines Goldin Auctions 2019 Winter Auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A spectacular collection of memorabilia from basketball's most decorated player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, headlines the Goldin Auctions 2019 Winter Auction open for bidding through March 2nd, at GoldinAuctions.com.

The finale of this unique collection, from the greatest college basketball player of all-time and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, includes numerous championship rings, game-worn jerseys, the ball he scored to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, historic awards, and even a pair of his signature goggles.

"For nearly two decades, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the most dominant basketball player in the world, first at UCLA where they changed the rules of the game to try and defend him, and then in Milwaukee and Los Angeles, where he won six MVPs and six NBA championships," said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions. "We have worked with Kareem several times in the past, so it is especially rewarding that he chose Goldin Auctions to bring this remarkable collection of his life's work to auction."

The bulk of Abdul-Jabbar's personal sports memorabilia collection will be offered in the auction, although he has decided to keep a few personal mementos and donate several others to charity. Additionally, a significant portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to his SkyHook Foundation, whose mission is to give kids a shot that can't be blocked.

"My sports memorabilia has a history. My history. My life. And, oddly, since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself—and futures for others. Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to give kids a shot that can't be blocked," explained Abdul-Jabbar in an essay he penned on why he is selling the memorabilia. "So, when it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple."

Goldin Auctions displayed the collection during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony and at other venues, as well.

Here are a few of the highlights of The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Collection:

Championship Rings: 1980 Los Angeles Lakers NBA World Championship Ring; 1985 Los Angeles Lakers NBA World Championship Ring (Finals MVP); 1987 Los Angeles Lakers NBA World Championship Ring; 1988 Los Angeles Lakers NBA World Championship Ring.

Jerseys: 1971-73 Bucks game-used and signed green jersey; 1974 Western Conference All-Star game-used jersey and shorts; 1975 Western Conference All-Star game-used and signed jersey and shorts; 1979 Western Conference All-Star game-used jersey and shorts; 1983 Western Conference All-Star game-used and signed jersey; 1984 Western Conference All-Star game-used, signed and photo-matched jersey; 1985 Western Conference All-Star game-used jersey and shorts; 1987-88 Lakers game-used, signed and photo-matched yellow jersey and shorts; 1988 Western Conference All-Star game-used and photo-matched jersey; 1989 Western Conference All-Star game-used, signed and photo-matched jersey.

Awards: 1971-72 Podoloff Trophy–NBA MVP Award; 1972-73 Podoloff Trophy-NBA MVP Award; 1973-74 Podoloff Trophy-NBA MVP Award; 1973-74 The Sporting News NBA Player of the Year plaque.

Memorabilia: 1989 game-used, signed and inscribed basketball used for last points in career (38,387); 1989 game-used, signed and inscribed basketball used for last Playoff game (and game ball for Pistons first Championship); Bill Mack Bronze Sculpture of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Lakers uniform; game-worn goggles.

About Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The NBA's all-time leading scorer, a six-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 11-time NBA All-Defensive team member, 19-time NBA All-Star and the league's only six-time MVP. Following a remarkable career at UCLA where he led the Bruins to an 88-2 record and three NCAA championships, he captured his first NBA title with the Bucks in just his second season. He retired in 1989 as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points.

Throughout his life, Abdul-Jabbar has been one of the most influential and respected black men in America for his stance on social issues. The mission of his Skyhook Foundation is to "Give Kids a Shot That Can't be Blocked" by bringing educational STEM opportunities to underserved communities through innovative outdoor environmental learning. A New York Times best-selling author, he has written 14 books.

About Goldin Auctions

Sports memorabilia impresario Ken Goldin has sold more than $700 million in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history and pop culture and was the pioneer of using the medium of television to sell sports memorabilia. Over the past few years, Goldin Auctions sold Babe Ruth's 1918 contract for a record $1.02 million, an Honus Wagner T206 card for a public sale record $3.12 million, the Mike Piazza Post-9/11 home run jersey for $365,000, and the 1979-80 Wayne Gretzky PSA 10 rookie card for a record $465,000. Goldin Auctions strives to break new ground and offer collectors the best in collectible treasures up for auction in the marketplace. All game-worn or autographed items come with team, player, league or additional LOA from industry leading authenticators; and collectors can bid with confidence that their proxy/ceiling bids remain confidential. For more information, visit www.goldinauctions.com.

