The Kaufman Organization Assumes Role of Leasing Agent of 625 Broadway

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kaufman Organization (Kaufman) announces that it has been named the exclusive leasing agent at 625 Broadway. The 93,838-square-foot office building in SoHo is owned by landlord ASB Real Estate Investments (ASB). Kaufman will lead the campaign to reposition the property into premier office space with ownership ASB. Kaufman brokers Jared Sternberg and Elliot Warren will manage the leasing for the building.

"The Kaufman Organization has built a strong and consistent track record in acquiring, developing and repositioning real estate assets into high quality office destinations," said Grant Greenspan, Principal of Kaufman. "Our success with the Madison Square Portfolio and, most recently, the redevelopment of the Cardinal Building in Long Island City, gave the ASB team the confidence that Kaufman was the most experienced and effective choice to elevate the spaces at 625 Broadway."

Having recently secured a $120 million refinancing loan from Capital One for its storied Madison Square Portfolio along with nearing the completion of construction and redevelopment for the Cardinal Building in Long Island City, Kaufman continues to demonstrate leadership in real estate development and value-added expertise in property management.

At 625 Broadway, the Kaufman team will fully renovate the building including upgrading the elevators, installing new technology and telecommunications infrastructure and partnering with renowned architectural firm, Design Republic, to custom redesign the building lobby.

Erected in 1896, 625 Broadway is a 12-floor, 98,838-square-foot office building located in SoHo. The property boasts onsite security, parking and a lobby attendant. The building also features hardwood floors, high ceilings and exposed brick.

About The Kaufman Organization

With over 100 years of experience and seven million square feet of owned or managed space, the Kaufman Organization has long been considered one of the most prominent and well-respected real estate companies in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers a fully integrated spectrum of leasing and management services to diverse owners and tenants and is continually looking to build its portfolio through property acquisitions. For more information, visit www.kaufmanorganization.com.

About ASB Real Estate Investments

ASB Real Estate Investments (ASB), a division of ASB Capital Management, LLC, is a leading U.S. real estate investment management firm with $8.0 billion in gross assets under management for over 340 institutional clients. Headquartered in Washington DC, ASB invests in major urban markets across the country, concentrating in office, multifamily, retail and industrial properties. ASB manages the ASB Allegiance Real Estate Fund, its sole vehicle for core investing and the ASB Meridian Real Estate Funds, a series of low-leverage value creation vehicles. For more information about the company, visit www.asbrealestate.com.

Contacts: Hudson Pitts; Quinn; 212.868.1900, ext. 612; hpitts@quinn.pr

Thiago Viana; Quinn; 212.868.1900, ext. 352; tviana@quinn.pr

SOURCE The Kaufman Organization

