The Kelley Group, a Leader in Coaching for the Financial Services Industry, Announces Major Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group (TKG), an industry leader in speaking, coaching, and training for the financial services industry, is launching a major expansion to its coaching division. After a global search, the firm has identified three top candidates who bring a unique set of skills and expertise. These Kelley Group Certified Coaches provide a depth of experience and credentials that will compliment and expand the firm's current capabilities.

Coach Frank Dew­­ ­­–– Highly regarded in the industry for being a top recruiter, trainer and manager for 35-plus years, Coach Dew has provided one-on-one coaching to hundreds of financial professionals and group coaching to teams as large as 100-plus members. He was previously a million-dollar producer.

­­–– Highly regarded in the industry for being a top recruiter, trainer and manager for 35-plus years, Coach Dew has provided one-on-one coaching to hundreds of financial professionals and group coaching to teams as large as 100-plus members. He was previously a million-dollar producer. Coach Brooke Tjarks ­ –– Holds a master's degree from Harvard , a B.S. and MBA from Pepperdine University . She has served as a consultant to a variety of sectors, including banking, financial services, and investment management. Coach Tjarks uses a highly effective and methodical approach to coaching.

–– Holds a master's degree from , a B.S. and MBA from . She has served as a consultant to a variety of sectors, including banking, financial services, and investment management. Coach Tjarks uses a highly effective and methodical approach to coaching. Coach Snezana Djuric –– A certified International Coaching Federation (ICF) coach, she brings to the table more than a decade of marketing and management experience and has provided extensive leadership and communication training to top-level teams and financial executives.

"One-on-one coaching gives financial professionals another tool in their arsenal to help them achieve greater levels of success." Post this

Sarano and Brooke Kelley are members of the Forbes Coaches Council and co-founders of The Kelley Group, the preeminent training company for many of Wall Street's largest firms. They offer coaching programs on subjects such as client acquisition, recruiting and team development.

According to Sarano, "As demands for our one-on-one coaching increased dramatically, expansion of our successful program was necessary. After doing a global search that included hundreds of individuals, we selected these three individuals because of what they could contribute to the program and for the skills they could provide. This service gives financial professionals another tool in their arsenal to help them achieve greater levels of success."

The Kelley Group offers a wide range of marketing services to advisors. New offerings include intensive levels of psychometric testing with a specialized test for executive professionals who are leaders of business units, advisory teams, and firms. The firm has also recruited a specialist in mergers and acquisitions.

To learn more about the coaches and their expertise, go to:

Coach Frank Dew: CLICK HERE https://thekelleygroup.net/coach-dew/

Coach Brooke Tjarks: CLICK HERE https://thekelleygroup.net/coach-tjarks/

Coach Snezana Djuric: CLICK HERE https://thekelleygroup.net/coach-djuric/

Contact:

Viktor

[email protected]

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.