The Kelley Group, a Leader in Coaching for the Financial Services Industry, Announces Major Expansion

News provided by

The Kelley Group, Intl.

30 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group (TKG), an industry leader in speaking, coaching, and training for the financial services industry, is launching a major expansion to its coaching division. After a global search, the firm has identified three top candidates who bring a unique set of skills and expertise. These Kelley Group Certified Coaches provide a depth of experience and credentials that will compliment and expand the firm's current capabilities.

Continue Reading

  • Coach Frank Dew­­ ­­–– Highly regarded in the industry for being a top recruiter, trainer and manager for 35-plus years, Coach Dew has provided one-on-one coaching to hundreds of financial professionals and group coaching to teams as large as 100-plus members. He was previously a million-dollar producer.
  • Coach Brooke Tjarks ­–– Holds a master's degree from Harvard, a B.S. and MBA from Pepperdine University. She has served as a consultant to a variety of sectors, including banking, financial services, and investment management. Coach Tjarks uses a highly effective and methodical approach to coaching.
  • Coach Snezana Djuric –– A certified International Coaching Federation (ICF) coach, she brings to the table more than a decade of marketing and management experience and has provided extensive leadership and communication training to top-level teams and financial executives.

Sarano and Brooke Kelley are members of the Forbes Coaches Council and co-founders of The Kelley Group, the preeminent training company for many of Wall Street's largest firms. They offer coaching programs on subjects such as client acquisition, recruiting and team development.

According to Sarano, "As demands for our one-on-one coaching increased dramatically, expansion of our successful program was necessary. After doing a global search that included hundreds of individuals, we selected these three individuals because of what they could contribute to the program and for the skills they could provide. This service gives financial professionals another tool in their arsenal to help them achieve greater levels of success."

The Kelley Group offers a wide range of marketing services to advisors. New offerings include intensive levels of psychometric testing with a specialized test for executive professionals who are leaders of business units, advisory teams, and firms. The firm has also recruited a specialist in mergers and acquisitions.

To learn more about the coaches and their expertise, go to:
Coach Frank Dew: CLICK HERE https://thekelleygroup.net/coach-dew/
Coach Brooke Tjarks: CLICK HERE https://thekelleygroup.net/coach-tjarks/
Coach Snezana Djuric: CLICK HERE https://thekelleygroup.net/coach-djuric/

Contact:
Viktor
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.

Also from this source

Communications and Marketing Expert, Sarano Kelley, Announces North American Speaking Tour

Communications and Marketing Expert, Sarano Kelley, Announces North American Speaking Tour

An industry leader in speaking and coaching, Sarano Kelly, is launching a North American speaking tour that spans most major U.S. cities and Canada....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Advertising

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.