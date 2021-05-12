The Kelley Group and 2 Market Media Partner to take Speaking, Coaching, and Training Services to a New Level

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, a leader in the area of communication skills and business development, recently announced its partnership with 2 Market Media, a full-service digital agency specializing in brand building.

With a goal of bringing their brand exposure to a whole new level, The Kelley Group is excited to share its expertise and productivity enhancement strategies with a broader audience and to turn the company into a well-known name brand.

Co-founder at The Kelley Group and a coach for top advisors, Brooke Kelley says, "While some clients say we're the best-kept secret on Wall Street, we've done high-level work in the financial services industry for more than 30 years and have been featured on major television networks. Now, in these challenging times, we know we can produce similar record-setting results for people and businesses beyond Wall Street."

Co-founder and #1 rated speaker and coach Sarano Kelley agrees, adding, "We've been a leader in communication skills training and professional productivity. More recently we've developed innovative solutions for getting professionals to collaborate. When we looked at the brands 2 Market Media has built and/or contributed to and the innovative techniques they've used, we feel it's the right fit for our organization."

2 Market Media co-founder Steve Carlis says he is pleased to join forces with The Kelley Group. "They're clearly a leader in helping world-class executives in professional service industries communicate at a world-class level. Their unique process and proven strategies are measurable and life-changing, and we can't wait to bring their message and purpose to a broader audience."

Sarano and Brooke are nationally recognized in the world of speaking, coaching and training for the professional services field and their landmark work is being featured in a documentary that is airing on every PBS station. Based on their best-selling book, The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days, the documentary was recently promoted on Fox Business, CNN and CNBC.

2 Market Media is a full-service media group that builds powerful media brands and businesses in partnership with established and rising media personalities. The company launches clients through all media verticals, including radio, television, publishing and a digital marketing agency.

