The Kelley Group Announces Distinguished Speakers for Its First Black African American Coalition Symposium

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group is hosting the first Black African American Coalition (BAAC) for wealth management leaders who work in the advisory side of the financial industry. Supported by and coinciding with the Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) National Conference, the meeting will be held on June 28-29 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speakers for the event include:

Sam Reese , CEO, Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. Over his 35-year career as a business leader, Sam Reese has led large and midsize organizations and has advised CEOs and key executives of companies all over the world. [https://www.vistage.com/]

Along with being CEO of Meritage, Curtis is currently a consultant and practice management coach for Supernova Consulting Group. Curtis was the first African American branch leader in Merrill Lynch's history, and during his 30 years with the firm, he served in a variety of leadership positions. [https://www.supernovaconsulting.com/]

A member of Forbes Coaches Council , Sarano Kelley was top-rated speaker by the SIA at the Wharton School of Business and is co-founder of the industry's leading training and coaching firm. A best-selling author, his highly sought after programs have been featured on PBS and promoted on CNN, CNBC, and Fox Business. He has impacted millions of lives through radio, television, and print. [https://thekelleygroup.net/]

Nikki O'Dell, President of Talentology, LLC and co-founder of BAAC will be leading a panel of industry professionals at the symposium. Additional speakers will include senior Black African American leaders from the nation's top wealth management firms.

The purpose of the event is to identify key issues that individuals of color face when pursuing a leadership career in the financial services industry and to explore ways the BAAC membership can lend its support for the betterment of Black leaders, their families, staff, firm, and the entire industry.

According to event organizer, Sarano Kelley, "There are several notable associations that address the issues Black African American's face in our industry (Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) and the Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD)). Now, we're hoping to increase diversity in one of the hardest positions to fill—leadership roles for Black African Americans. The BAAC will fill that void while providing comradery and support for Black leaders and those aspiring to become leaders in our industry."

This event was made possible with the support of Marlōn Hall, Chair and President of the Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD). He founded AWD in January 2016, primarily to facilitate exponential growth in the number of black financial services industry wholesalers, all of whom are exceptional at their craft and leaders in their respective organizations.

Attendance at this inaugural meeting is open to individuals who can provide valuable input and are in a position to advance the cause. For more information, go to: https://thekelleygroup.net/black-african-american-coalition/

If you feel you can contribute to this important mission, please email Sarano Kelley: [email protected]

To learn more about Talentology and the services they provide, email [email protected].

Media contact: Nikki O'Dell, [email protected]

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.