The Kelley Group Announces Launch of the Financial Industry's First Leadership Black African American Coalition

The Kelley Group, Intl.

15 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28-29, (Friday and Saturday), leaders at the nation's top financial services advisory firms will be gathering at the industry's first Black African American Coalition (BAAC) Symposium. Being held in Atlanta, Georgia, the purpose of the symposium is to identify key issues individuals of color face when pursuing a leadership career in the financial services industry and to explore ways the BAAC membership can lend its support for the betterment of Black leaders, their firms, and the entire industry.  

Sarano and Brooke Kelley, co-founders of The Kelley Group and members of the Forbes Coaches Council, are hosting this event.  Sarano Kelley, a top-rated speaker and coach stated, "There are associations for Black African American financial advisors and even wholesalers, but there is nothing like that for the few critical leaders of color at our nation's top wealth management firms. The BAAC will join these influential groups in a collaborative and far-reaching effort."

Attendance at the event is "invitation only" and is limited to managers and leaders of financial services firms. Sarano Kelley encourages individuals across the industry to reach out and invite their leaders to learn more about it on the event registration page.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baac-event-registration-tickets-815299301157?aff=oddtdtcreator

BAAC Goals include:

  1. Provide support to members to ensure everyone is performing at peak potential professionally.
  2. Provide a forum for an open constructive dialogue about the challenges they face and obstacles they must overcome.
  3. Remind members of the need to achieve heightened performance while maintaining success in other important areas of life that support the longevity of purpose and profession.
  4. Provide direct contact to the next generation of African American leaders.

While significant strides have been made over the past decade, Sarano believes we still have a long way to go. "Black leaders are in a unique position to provide support by helping others pursue and excel at careers in the financial services industry and by encouraging them to become future leaders," he says.

The Kelley Group is a leading provider of coaching and training for North America's financial professionals. Its programs have been featured on national television shows and in a documentary aired on every PBS station and promoted on CNN, CNBC, and FOX Business.

CONTACT: Snezana Djuric   
EMAIL: snezanadjuric@kelleygroupintl.com

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.

