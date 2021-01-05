The Kelley Group Announces Speaking and Coaching Partnership Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Group has officially announced their new partnership program, the Kelley Group Teams. This unique program creates an opportunity for industry leaders to participate in a forward-thinking, joint-venture partnership.

Launched as a complete certification program for individuals with a passion for coaching, training and speaking, participants learn how to leverage the high-performance methodology of the Kelley Group training. This unique program was developed and has been proven effective for more than three decades.

To date, partnerships are being formed with well-known industry leaders who bring their own unique expertise to the marketplace in partnership with Kelley Group Teams. They include:

Julie Johnson , XY Communication, is a three-time Barron's recognized top wealth advisor with a team that has managed more than $1 Billion in assets. She was an advisor to Smith Barney and UBS and a speaker at Barron's Top Wealth Advisor Conference. Johnson went from a senior vice president at the top four advisory firms on Wall Street to becoming a public speaker, business management coach and global certified coach for more than 25 years.

Maureen Wilke, The Connected Advisor, has delivered business development training to dozens of financial firms. Most notably, she launched online virtual sales training for the Money Management institute and the Family Wealth Alliance. Previously, Wilke was a Managing Director at Guggenheim & Nuveen investments.

Sarano Kelley, co-founder of Kelley Group Teams, says, "We're searching for top-quality industry veterans, such as Johnson and Wilke, who aspire to make a profound difference in people's lives as certified coaches, speakers and trainers."

Co-founder Brooke Kelley adds, "These early steps are only the beginning. As we expand to meet the increased demand for performance during these challenging times, Kelley Group Teams is actively negotiating with professionals in diverse industries to partner with us."

The Kelley's have trained coaches, trainers and speakers in the 90-day game coaching process which has been made into two television shows and also is expanding internationally in other languages.

They are nationally recognized in the world of speaking, coaching and training for the professional services field, and their landmark work is being featured in a documentary airing on every PBS station. Based on their best-selling book, The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days, the documentary was recently promoted on Fox Business, CNN and CNBC.

Currently, Sarano and Brooke are working with a major Canadian coaching company to expand Kelley Group Teams throughout Canada. Additional plans include expansion into the insurance industry and bringing on top Spanish speaking executives as certified partners.

Kelley Group Teams growth opportunities include appearances on a worldwide business show airing in 50 countries, the release of its newest book, and the launch of the Professional Alliance Association for Centers of Influence (PAA COI).

