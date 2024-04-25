The Kelley Group Invites Financial Advisors to Participate in Mega Teams™ Study

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group is launching the industry's most comprehensive study on Mega Teams™ exploring the evolution of the solo practitioner, to financial team member, and then to Mega Team status. The basis of the survey includes more than three decades of already existing data collected by The Kelley Group and the hands-on experience of TKG's certified coaches who have worked extensively with teams of all sizes.

For the study, The Kelley Group coaches will be interviewing leaders of Mega Teams™, and invite thought leaders at financial firms to contribute to this important effort and to the final version of the book. The expertise of Jay Beaulieu, who has a degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology, and Coach Brooke Tjarks, who is an expert in psychometric testing for teams, will prove to be invaluable in gathering relevant information and creating a reliable survey.

Additionally, The Kelley Group is offering, free of charge, TKG's Mega Team™ Diagnostic to help financial advisors, from solo practitioners to teams, evaluate the changes needed to evolve to a Mega Team. This one-of-a-kind Diagnostic tool evaluates their effectiveness in seven important areas of business development, including: structural, marketing, client servicing & acquisition, and more.

Brooke and Sarano Kelley, founders of The Kelley Group and members of Forbes Coaches Council, remind advisors, "You don't know what you don't know."

According to Brooke Kelley, "All too often advisors are winging it. They're functioning in a 'just make it through the day…the week…the year' mode. While this approach may keep them in business, it won't help them build a vibrant practice that endures the industry's ups and downs and continually grows. Mega Teams know how to do it right!"

The Kelley's are offering a preview copy of their newest book project, Weaponizing the Mega Team™: Rise of the COO. The book helps set the stage for the Diagnostic. To download, CLICK HERE.

According to Jay Beaulieu, Dean of The Kelley Group's coaching faculty, "Mega Teams are not just born. These professionals know how to utilize the talents of every team member, and they've created a process for building a robust and long-lasting business. The extensive experience of TKG's coaches has helped us to refine that process and to share it with others."

For more information and to access TKG's Mega Teams™ Diagnostic, CLICK HERE.

