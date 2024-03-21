The Kelley Group Launches Largest Study on "Mega Teams™ in the Financial Services Industry"

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Teams™ are a growing phenomenon in the financial services industry with some firms reporting more than 77% of their advisors work on a team, and 10% of those advisors are part of a Mega Team™. To better service this quickly expanding segment of the industry, The Kelley Group (TKG) is conducting one of the most comprehensive and detailed studies of Mega Teams™ along with a book preview featuring their upcoming book, Weaponizing the Mega Team™: Rise of the COO.

Thought leaders at financial firms invited to contribute to study and upcoming book, "Weaponizing the Mega Team." Post this Forbes Coaches Council

A collaborative effort, The Kelly Group coaches will be interviewing leaders of Mega Teams™, and invites thought leaders at financial firms to contribute to this important effort and to the final version of the book. They'll also be providing, free of charge, TKG's Mega Team™ Diagnostic, to help financial advisors, from solo practitioners to teams, assess the changes they need to make to evolve to a Mega Team™.

The Mega Team™ study will extend the industry's understanding of how an advisor successfully goes from being a solo practitioner, to being a team business that runs like a well-oiled machine­ – a top performing Mega Team™. Born out of three decades of already existing data and research collected by The Kelley Group, the study includes the hands-on experience of TKG's certified coaches who have worked extensively with teams of all sizes.

According to The Kelley Group co-founder, Sarano Kelley, "Recently, our firm has added the talents of Jay Beaulieu, who has a degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology, and Coach Brooke Tjarks, who is an expert in psychometric testing for teams. Their expertise will prove to be invaluable in gathering relevant information and creating a reliable survey."

Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group and a member of Forbes Coaching Council, points out that during her 20 years of private coaching, she has successfully helped her Forbes- and Barons-listed clients join the ranks of Mega Teams™. She now feels it's her firm's responsibility to share the process that has been proven to make a massive difference for the career of others.

She adds, "Not all Mega Teams™ run like finely tuned machines. Total revenue, at any cost, is not an optimal solution for advisors, their families, their teams, their clients, or their firms. There is so much more to building and running a successful Mega Team™ than size."

Frank Dew, a Kelley Group coach and book contributor, points out that the survey and the ultimate book will provide a road map for any advisor who aspires to achieve excellence. "Evolving from solo practitioner to being a Mega Team™ member can often be a painful journey. We want to provide a more thoughtful and systematic approach," he says.

Coach Djuric, head of marketing for The Kelley Group and a Mega Teams™ coach, highlights that without being well organized, many Mega Teams™ are missing massive growth opportunities. "When they lack a marketing strategy and an active prospecting approach, progress is hindered, especially for young and upcoming rainmakers," she says.

Industry leaders and advisors, whether members of teams or those aspiring to build or join a team, can learn more about this project on Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Attendees will receive a complimentary preview of the "Weaponizing the Mega Team™" book. CLICK HERE to register for this highly informative webinar.

CONTACT: Snezana Djuric

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.