THE KELLEY GROUP LAUNCHES SPEAKING COMPETITION SEARCHING FOR THE NEXT #1 SPEAKER TO WALL STREET

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group (TKG) is seeking the next generation of top talents to represent as speakers in the financial services industry. Individuals interested in building a rewarding career as professional speakers can access the contest rules on The Kelley Group website. To enter, TKG is asking contestants to create a video explaining, in three minutes or less, why they are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others through public speaking.

The three top contestants will win an all-expense paid trip to Santa Monica California for three days of training with Sarano Kelley, co-founder of TKG and a #1-rated speaker in the industry. One of the three finalists will be selected to speak to a group of TKG clients, many of whom are top advisors. He or she will then be represented by and partnered with TKG's roster of Fortune 500 financial firms.

According to Sarano, "There's a tremendous demand for speaking and training services, and we believe there are talented people out there who could have a meaningful impact on audiences. Unfortunately, many of them may lack the time and contacts to successfully promote themselves. The highly successful platform we've created at The Kelley Group is the result of 30-plus years of experience in the speaking industry and on television. We're now ready to help qualified individuals get their message out to one of the most important segments of our economy – the financial services industry.

Co-founder of The Kelley Group, Brooke Kelley, explains, "This is a way for us to get behind individuals who have honed their skills but are too busy to spend significant time promoting themselves. The rigorous training we'll provide can help elevate a speaker to a top-rated industry status."

The Kelley Group understands the speaking culture and what it takes to be a top-rated speaker. Sarano Kelley's rigorous schedule has him speaking at industry events 150 to 200 times a year presenting to more than 250,000 financial professionals. He was rated the No. 1 speaker for several years by the Securities Association at the Wharton School of Business and has coached the White House Fellows, celebrities, athletes, C-suite executives and thought leaders to prepare them for public appearances.

