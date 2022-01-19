The Kelley Group Seeks 'Wholesaler' Study Participants to Gauge Effect of Pandemic on Financial Services' Asset Management Community

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, a leading provider of training and coaching to the financial services industry, is calling for participants from the asset management community to take part in a study on the impact on job performance and capabilities as a result of the pandemic and to identify the best 'new' tactics for business-to-business sales in a hybrid business environment. Those interested in participating in the 12-week study can click here to learn more.

"The asset management community, and specifically wholesalers whose livelihoods are directly tied to their ability to meet with current and prospective advisor-clients, have been at a severe disadvantage during the pandemic," says Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "Although some financial advisors have returned to their offices, wholesalers still find face-to-face events limited and virtual communication challenging."

The Post-Pandemic Wholesaler Study will quantify the impact of the pandemic on this line of business and test new methods for wholesalers to overcome communication obstacles to succeed in a challenging and changing environment.

To qualify for the study, participants must currently work for an asset management firm in the role of wholesaler and in the capacity of business-to-business sales of their firms' asset management offerings and have ten years of related experience.

"We'd like to understand better where the challenges are for this subset of the financial industry and work to overcome such challenges so that wholesalers can communicate most effectively for the business environment going forward," said Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "While the financial industry focused on business-to-client communication, the b-to-b sales force was and continues to be, largely underserved. We believe that wholesalers provided with the right resources, training, and coaching, will experience an increase in sales. The desired result will be a natural byproduct of the new methods and strategies explored during this study."

There is no fee to participate in the study. Asset management firms and wholesalers are invited to participate in the study. Click here for more information and to register to receive the study results once published.

Methodology

A sample size of 12-15 wholesalers will be selected to engage in a 90-day program. Participants will be required to maintain personal accountability through statistical tracking and reporting and stakeholder accountability through open and honest dialogue throughout the study.

The study will work to:

Gather qualitative data as it relates to the individual's experience and circumstances

Identify sales strategies used before and during the pandemic and the change in effectiveness

Deploy new b-to-b communications strategies for the hybrid virtual/in-person sales environment

Test methods and messaging for virtual prospecting, including digital and verbal

Provide training and coaching to participants as they implement new prospecting methods

Assess outcome and compare results to prior years data

About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry's leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisers and senior managers throughout the premier North American financial institutions and independent channels. The Kelley Group is known for its breakthrough processes for producing tangible business-growth results. They regularly speak upon many of them via webinars, training, and platform presentations, where Sarano Kelley is consistently rated as a top speaker. Founded in 1996, the Kelley's have trained more than 250,000 financial professionals from all aspects of the industry, with Brooke Kelley serving as a long-time coach to many of the top Barron's and Forbes listed advisors, including some of the nation's most influential and accomplished female advisors. They have authored three books together, including Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients; The Game: Winning Your Life in 90 Days; and industry "how-to" book on recruiting, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net.

