The Kelley Group to Host Panel of Top PR Professionals "Utilizing PR to Reach Your Target Market"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20th, The Kelley Group (TKG) and RTDF3, a Kelley Group marketing and talent agency for industry professionals will host a panel of top PR agents who specialize in the financial services industry.

Many advisors and their firms are stymied by changes wrought by the pandemic. The massive shift from face-to-face interactions, e.g. social networking, conferences, board meetings and seminars, have left many searching for new ways to connect with clients and prospects.

Panelists Alana Kohl and Miguel Casellas-Gil will provide valuable information to help advisors and their firms use PR to reach their target audiences during these challenging times.

Alana Kohl, founder and president of AdvisorPR, says, "Gone are the days that you can solely demonstrate your credibility through a fancy office with framed accomplishments on the wall. Now more than ever, establishing your credibility online is essential to creating memorable first impressions, and earned media is one of the most valuable tools an advisor can use to do just that."

Miguel Casellas-Gil, publicity campaign manager at N&E adds, "Over time, we've witnessed firsthand how the power of publicity makes a difference, allowing our clients to stand head and shoulders above their competition as highly credentialed authorities in their field. But to be successful with publicity, you must understand the needs of the media."

These highly reputable PR experts will reveal why PR is no longer an optional marketing technique and is now a crucial element for pivoting business marketing and development efforts to conform to our current business environment.

Co-founders of TKG, Sarano and Brooke Kelley, have successfully utilized PR over the years to build a successful company. Their groundbreaking work will soon be featured in a documentary that will be aired on PBS, CNN, CNBC and FoxBusiness.

Sarano says, "Most advisors think that if they provide a great service, expert knowledge and have high ethical standards, people will come to them asking for help with their investment needs. Unfortunately, people can't choose them if they don't know they exist. PR helped put us in front of our coveted audience."

Brooke adds, "Today's advisors must utilize multi-media to stay ahead of the curve. Savvy professionals know how to use PR to raise brand awareness within their target market."

