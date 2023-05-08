THE KELLOGG'S® RICE KRISPIES TREATS® BRAND AND LUDACRIS DROP "TREAT. EAT. COMPETE." GAME SET TO TURN SNACKTIME INTO PLAYTIME WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY

The limited-edition game set draws inspiration from this iconic rapper-and-wrapper duo and sales support Boys & Girls Clubs of America to foster moments of IRL connection nationwide.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to unwrap family fun. Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats® brand is turning snack time into gametime with the help of multi-platinum artist, actor, philanthropist and proud girl-dad Ludacris. The duo is dropping "Treat. Eat. Compete." a limited-edition game set that's perfect for getting the whole family together around the table, complete with five sweet and silly games all centered around our beloved bar.

Ludacris and Rice Krispies Treats® team up to create the limited-edition "Treat. Eat. Compete." game set. The limited-edition "Treat. Eat. Compete." game set is complete with five sweet and silly games all centered around the beloved Rice Krispies Treats® bar.

In a world full of scrolling and streaming, Rice Krispies Treats® brand and Ludacris want to remind fans about the memory-making magic of game play, drawing inspiration from hilarious new traditions shared by fun-loving fans nationwide on TikTok. That's why we are challenging families to reach for something simple and snackable—Rice Krispies Treats® bars—to get the whole family together around games. Win or lose, everyone gets to enjoy a delicious snack in the end.

Each exclusive "Treat. Eat. Compete." set is packed with specialty items fans need to play this collection of games, from custom score sheets, markers and instruction cards to a Ludacris-inspired bucket hat "winner crown" and a fresh pack of Rice Krispies Treats® product that families can restock for replaying again and again.

No matter what your family and friends are into, there's a game in this set for every competitive craving. Get your friends and family playing with:

Wrapper Rhymes : Bust out your best Ludacris-like rhymes and challenge your family to a mini wrap battle using our writable wrappers.

: Bust out your best Ludacris-like rhymes and challenge your family to a mini battle using our writable wrappers. Stick the Landing : Unwrap our signature sticky bar and flip it in the air until you can get it to stand up on the short side.

: Unwrap our signature sticky bar and flip it in the air until you can get it to on the short side. Unicorn Duel : Go head-to-head (literally) with your fam by sticking a bar to your forehead and using it to clash with your opponent until one player loses their horn.

: Go head-to-head (literally) with your fam by sticking a bar to your forehead and using it to clash with your opponent until one player loses their horn. Treat Mitts: Grab a set of oven mitts and see how fast you can peel back the wrapper to get to that ooey-gooey bar.

Grab a set of oven mitts and see how fast you can peel back the wrapper to get to that ooey-gooey bar. Krispie Cannon : Transform your Rice Krispies Treat ® bar into a bite-sized cannonball launcher and aim for the empty box.

: Transform your Rice Krispies Treat bar into a bite-sized cannonball launcher and aim for the empty box. Your Own Snack-Inspired Game: Grab a box of Rice Krispies Treats® product and get playing! The sky is the limit when it comes to creating hilarious #treateatcompete competitions and challenges using your favorite snack.

"As a girl dad and a busy parent, spending that quality time with my kids in the spirit of having fun and getting creative—maybe even a little competitive—is so important to me, so playing games is a huge part of how we spend our time together," said Ludacris. "This Rice Krispies Treats® 'Treat. Eat. Compete.' collab was the perfect way for me to share our traditions with the world and help inspire more families to get playing, creating, and connecting, plus, give back to a cause close to my heart, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The best part? Each "Treat. Eat. Compete." set is much more than a unique addition to the game closet collection – it's a way to support kids in communities nationwide. Alongside a donation of more than $100,000 made on behalf of Rice Krispies Treats® brand and Ludacris, proceeds from each game set will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help foster more safe places to play, compete and create for kids nationwide.

"At Rice Krispies Treats®, we know there's nothing more rewarding than being able to create everlasting moments of connections that bring you closer to loved ones, even if over something simple and sweet like our Rice Krispies Treats® bars," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "That's why we're beyond thrilled to team up with Ludacris to co-create these family-fun-fueling games that inspire new family traditions around the table. We can't wait to see how fans nationwide will be inspired to host after-dinner game nights and snack-time showdowns, all in the spirit of Treat. Eat. Compete.!"

Starting May 8, fans can head to ricekrispiestreats.com and shop the exclusive game set for $20 (including shipping) while supplies last. The games will be restocked daily through May 20th while supplies last. While the game sets come packed with the instructions and tools for five games to get playing, we want to see how families nationwide will be inspired to play new versions and variations of "Treat. Eat. Compete." and hope fans will be encouraged to come up with their own original ooey-gooey #treateatcompete games using Rice Krispies Treats® product.

Craving more fun? Head to TikTok and follow along with @ludacrisdtp, @ricekrispiestreats and #treateatcompete for more game night excitement and share how your family and friends "Treat. Eat. Compete" with the Rice Krispies Treats® brand.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com..

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

