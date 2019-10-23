'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Features Touching Interviews with Senior Corps Foster Grandparents

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, three outstanding Senior Corps volunteers from California and Iowa Foster Grandparent Programs were featured on the nationally syndicated "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The segment, which can be viewed here, included interviews with Grandma Karren Lange of the Fort Dodge Foster Grandparent Program in Iowa and Grandmas Delores Williams and Pat Ford, both of Pepperdine University's Foster Grandparent Program in Los Angeles.

The Senior Corps grandmas talked about their experiences volunteering with children, how they got involved, and the hugs and joy their service has brought them. Kelly was brought to tears when the Grandmas shared the bond they have with the children, compelling hugs from guests Mario Lopez, comedian J. B. Smoove, and Chef Aarón Sánchez.

Kelly surprised the Senior Corps volunteers with adorable videos from their "school grandchildren." Grandma Delores received an in-studio visit from a teacher whose life she had touched as a volunteer several years ago.

Each year, more than 20,000 Americans serve as Senior Corps Foster Grandparent volunteers in every state across the country. Foster Grandparent volunteers help children in their communities develop critical academic and life skills, serving as tutors, mentors, and role models to children at risk of falling behind in school and to those with special needs. These intergenerational exchanges build lasting bonds that benefit those who perform the service and those being served.

Senior Corps engages approximately 200,000 Americans 55 and older through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs across the country. Volunteers like Grandmas Delores, Karren, and Pat can connect to potential opportunities by visiting nationalservice.gov and using the Senior Corps Pathfinder. This centralized database houses all current Senior Corps programs and allows prospective volunteers to find a Senior Corps program operating in their area.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through AmeriCorps and Senior Corps and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov.

SOURCE Corporation for National and Community Service

