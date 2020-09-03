The Ken Blanchard Companies and Brendon Burchard Release High Performance Habits

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced today that it has partnered with best-selling author Brendon Burchard to bring the wisdom of his extensively researched book High Performance Habits to businesses as an online course for boosting employee performance and success.

The High Performance Habits digital video course teaches powerful strategies and daily practices for improving performance and infusing every day with more intentionality and purpose. Burchard identified six habits based on one of the largest surveys conducted on high performers, so the course is grounded in empirical data. The first three are the personal habits of seeking clarity, generating energy, and raising necessity, and the second three are the social habits of increasing productivity, developing influence, and demonstrating courage.

The asynchronous course runs eight hours with each topic supported by 75 to 90 minutes of content.

Burchard is one of the most watched, followed, and quoted personal and professional development trainers in history. He's a New York Times best-selling author, a sought-after high-performance coach, an online education pioneer, and one of the Top 100 Most Followed Public Figures on Facebook. Burchard's training videos have been viewed over 200 million times. He has personally trained Fortune 500 executives, Olympians, Oprah and her team, and over 2,000,000 clients online.

"Our partnership with Blanchard is about giving organizations and teams the guidance, tools, and assessments they need to make real progress. It's about teaching and helping organizations and leaders implement these types of performance conversations in their organizations," said Brendon Burchard.

"We are excited to partner with Brendon Burchard as it continues in our tradition of bringing transformative content to the workplace. The High Performance Habits course will benefit countless learners, empowering them to achieve greater heights of personal and professional success," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide.

SOURCE The Ken Blanchard Companies

Related Links

http://www.kenblanchard.com

