The Ken Blanchard Companies® Announces Terrell Fletcher as New Executive Director of Blanchard Institute

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has appointed Terrell Fletcher as the executive director of Blanchard Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Blanchard Institute provides access to training, research, and development programs that build resiliency and resourcefulness in young people around the world. They help students of all ages and experience levels develop the life and leadership skills they need to thrive. The Student Self Leadership® course is offered free of charge to 14- to 18-year-olds to help them understand how to navigate the world, reach their potential, and succeed in life. Students gain the confidence and skills they need to overcome obstacles and persevere against life's challenges.

"In this role I'm thrilled to be able to share the work of the Blanchard Institute with even more people. The Ken Blanchard Companies offers award-winning leadership training and development courses to some of the most respected companies in the world, and we are providing the same training delivered by the same facilitation experts to our future leaders," said Fletcher. "I can't think of a better mission than to improve the leadership skills of our future generations. I'm proud to partner with the Blanchard family to bring this initiative to life."

"Legacy is of extreme importance to me—especially family legacy. I am proud to be a Fletcher and accept the responsibility to live out the values of our family name. I bring that same attention to the Blanchard name and the legacy being created by the Blanchard Institute," said Fletcher. "I'm excited to bring this valuable cause to communities, schools, and organizations so young people everywhere are equipped to become the best version of themselves they can be."

"Terrell brings twenty years of experience in nonprofit and faith-based leadership and service to this new venture. I'm delighted to have his experience, but I'm even more excited that he brings his kind heart, strong values, and unfaltering dedication to our cause. I am honored to have him on board," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

