The Ken Blanchard Companies® Expands Its Offerings On Degreed

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced today that it has significantly expanded its offerings on Degreed. Blanchard now provides three options:

Blanchard® Leadership on the Go: Blanchard has curated some of its most popular offerings and made them instantly available via Degreed One-Click provider functionality. Among the choices are Degreed Plans with Pathways for various scenarios and topics that weave in the latest thought leadership with articles, blogs, podcasts, and research. The Best of SLII®: SLII is the most taught leadership model in the world. Self Leadership is the popular companion piece for individual contributors. Use them together to give your leaders and their people a shared framework and language for succeeding in the workplace. The Best of Blanchard®: Our comprehensive collection of solutions creates an engaged, innovative, and productive workforce. Content available includes SLII, Self Leadership, Leading People Through Change®, Coaching Essentials®, Blanchard Management Essentials®, Building Trust, and Conversational Capacity®.

"Blanchard content is the gold standard for leadership development and some of the most popular offerings on Degreed. It empowers leaders and helps companies become more successful. We are thrilled to offer this transformative content to a new audience on Degreed," said Britney Cole, Vice President, Solutions Architecture and Innovation Strategy at The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"Upskilling the next generation of leaders is no small feat. Degreed is excited to partner with The Ken Blanchard Companies to provide innovative training through an intuitive, One-Click experience available to all Degreed clients. Blanchard content on Degreed will enable people to learn essential skills that are core to leadership today—and tomorrow," said Rob Wellington, Director of Experience Partnerships at Degreed.

"Blanchard and Degreed have a similar mission: providing people and organizations the leadership skills needed to reach their greatest potential. Our partnership with Degreed will put our content in the hands of countless learners, helping them attain that next level. It's an important milestone that should be celebrated," said Scott Blanchard, President of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at https://www.kenblanchard.com.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce-upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. Degreed connects all your learning, talent development, and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills your business needs next. And it does it all in one simple, fluid, skill-building experience that's powered by your people's expertise and interests. So you can transform your workforce from within. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

