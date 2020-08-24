The Ken Blanchard Companies® Integrates Its Catalog of Digital Content on Degreed

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, today announced that it is integrating its full catalog of digital assets and online courses on Degreed.

Blanchard® and Degreed have partnered to integrate Blanchard's full catalog of digital assets and online courses, allowing Degreed clients to deliver world-class leadership content in a flexible, self-paced format that's available when and where employees need it. The Ken Blanchard Companies One-Click Provider free integration includes more than 280 podcasts, articles, blogs, research, and videos and can be made discoverable to Degreed users immediately. An organization's Degreed administrator can enable this integration for free access at any time.

In addition, the entire Blanchard Digital Plus Library is now searchable within Degreed by enabling this direct integration. No single sign-on to a separate platform is needed. This licensed content integration includes more than 600 minutes of videos as well as resources, tools, articles, tips, self-assessments, and interactive microlearning on topics including SLII®, Self Leadership, Coaching Essentials®, Communication Essentials, Team Leadership, and Building Trust.

"We are thrilled that Degreed customers will have access to our transformative leadership content. Our solutions have been proven by millions of inspired leaders who've used it to energize their people to perform with purpose and passion, so we know it will be invaluable to Degreed learners," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"Degreed is committed to highlighting the world's best professional learning content and is thrilled to welcome The Ken Blanchard Companies to our unique One-Click provider content ecosystem. This collection of curated resources has been hand-selected by Ken Blanchard's leadership experts and made available to all Degreed clients free of charge," added Rob Wellington, director at Degreed.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleashes talent and delivers extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

