The Ken Blanchard Companies® Named in Training Industry's Prestigious Top 20 Leadership Training Companies 2023

Award Received for 14th Year

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has been named a Top Leadership Training Company by Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection for the 2023 Training Industry Top Leadership Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the leadership training market

Client and customer representation

Business performance and growth

"This year's selections for our Top 20 Leadership Training companies list serve the learning needs of all types of leaders from front-line employees to executives," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "As one of our most competitive and closely watched training sectors, the companies that make up this list strategically provide their learners with well-rounded offerings in leadership topics, such as agile leadership, women in leadership, conflict management, and more. Along with many offerings, these organizations provide accurate and diverse metrics to help track learner engagement and reactions through assessments, ROI impact, and more."

"It is such an honor to continue to be recognized by Training Industry for our work in the field of leadership development," said Scott Blanchard, president of Blanchard®. "The past year continued to be a challenging time for leaders everywhere, and being able to partner with our clients to create innovative solutions to improve their work environments has been gratifying. We are all so proud to be acknowledged for this important work."

