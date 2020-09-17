The Ken Blanchard Companies Offers Collaborative Online Learning Experiences Powered by Intrepid by Vital Source

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, today announced the next step in its continuing partnership with Intrepid, the leading collaborative learning platform. This partnership will power Blanchard's Collaborative Online offerings. Delivered as a series of "digitally blended" learning journeys to engage both cohorts and small breakout groups, the experience includes social collaboration, proven content and leadership models, and applied learning over time.

The first available program is Self Leadership Collaborative Online. This 6-week learning experience teaches participants to become proactive self-starters who know how take the reins, achieve their goals, and accelerate their development. Being an empowered self leader is the key to a successful and gratifying career and delivers self-awareness that couldn't be more important in today's world.

"The platform is inviting—whoever designed it clearly gets it. I asked myself, in the context of COVID–19, could my leaders still do this? The answer is yes. The content was curated with an understanding of learner capacity to absorb. I love the mindset and skills of being proactive and learning to reframe," says Celeste Milligan, PhD, Director of Organization Development at Yale New Haven Health and a participant in the first release of the program.

"As part of our transformation to a digital learning company, Blanchard is bringing its content to new audiences using cutting-edge delivery vehicles. Launching a Collaborative Online Series on Intrepid, a state-of-the-art platform, is an important milestone in this journey in order to scale and drive deep and impactful learning experiences" said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

Intrepid's Vice President and General Manager, Sam Herring, adds: "I am thrilled by the launch of the Collaborative Online Series as the next step in our partnership with The Ken Blanchard Companies. Their award-winning leadership content is an ideal fit for the Intrepid collaborative platform, and both companies are passionate about developing engaging learning experiences with collaboration as an essential component."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard® has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

