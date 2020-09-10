The Ken Blanchard Companies Partners with Jenson8 to Enhance Team Leadership Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced today that it is designing and building facilitation guides for Jenson8's Apollo, an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience that teaches team leadership skills.

Blanchard has long been recognized for its best-in-class learning solutions. Its Team Leadership program teaches managers how to diagnose their team's development and apply the right leadership style to build and sustain high-performance teams.

Blanchard will now use its expertise to design and build facilitation guides for Jenson8's Apollo. Apollo is a high-impact, performance-driven VR simulation that enhances team members' creativity and productivity and fosters greater self-awareness and satisfaction. One version of the program builds team leadership engagement skills.

"The Ken Blanchard Companies has always been committed to creating innovative learning solutions. Our partnership with Jenson8 is an exciting new chapter in our story. We are thrilled to develop content for its groundbreaking Apollo VR offering," said Scott Blanchard, president.

Jena Davidson, founder and CEO of Jenson8, noted, "My goal in founding the company was to increase employee engagement in the L&D market. Feedback from our global customers has validated that the Apollo platform is truly experiential. We are honored to have the opportunity to help Blanchard bring its Team Leadership program to life with our virtual environment."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

Millions of inspired leaders have started their professional journeys with The Ken Blanchard Companies. Its flagship product, SLII®, is the most widely taught leadership model in the world and is the solution of choice for more than 10,000 organizations. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership solutions and coaching services to support them. These solutions empower leaders at all levels to create cultures of connection, unleashing talent to deliver extraordinary results.

About Jenson8

Jenson8 is a global leader in the learning and development marketplace using virtual reality to create immersive experiences that produce measurable results. All Jenson8 applications are integrated with validated psychometrics and use machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve results. The Apollo platform comes with integrated applications for D&I and VUCA and custom versions can be developed for any content author or IP creator.

