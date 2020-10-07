The Ken Blanchard Companies Releases Kenbot™ for SLII®

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, today announced the release of Kenbot™ for SLII® — a chatbot that helps learners apply and master leadership skills taught in SLII, the world's most widely used leadership training program. It is the first in a series of chatbots that will support other Blanchard® solutions.

Kenbot for SLII teaches leaders how to build meaningful connections with coworkers that create exponential impact. It extends and reinforces SLII's key content by:

Providing answers to FAQs and links to relevant videos, tools, etc.

Creates opportunities for sharing ideas and insights with other users

Sends reminders on key tasks like One on One conversations

Kenbot for SLII supports Microsoft Teams, Slack, Facebook, WebChat, and other platforms. It works with any mobile device that supports text messaging.

Blanchard partnered with Mobile Coach to create Kenbot for SLII. Mobile Coach is the leading enterprise software service platform for designing chatbots.

"We're thrilled to provide the chatbot technology that powers Kenbot for SLII. It will help learners more fully benefit from this world-class training," said Vince Han, CEO and founder of Mobile Coach.

Delta Dental is using Kenbot for SLII to support the program. James Sigismonti, manager of leadership development, shared: "We envision the leadership language of SLII embedding itself, supporting employee engagement, and driving performance. We're already seeing the benefits of delivering just-in-time learning."

"By providing on-demand support, Kenbot for SLII will enable learners to integrate SLII more quickly into the workplace. Instant access to essential information will empower leaders to give their people the right kinds of support and direction when they need it," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

