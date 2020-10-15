The Ken Blanchard Companies Releases Leader of Self and Leader of Others Digital Learning Journeys

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced today the release of Leader of Self and Leader of Others: innovative pre-packaged, six-week targeted experiences that teach core leadership principles, with live sessions woven into the experiences and opportunities for network building and peer learning.

Here are brief descriptions of the offerings:

Leader of Self – A combination of self-paced activities and moderated events, Leader of Self covers key concepts of Self Leadership, Communication Essentials, and Building Trust.

Leader of Others – Leaders learn the concepts of SLII and Building Trust and explore curated content through self-paced activities and live moderated events.

The digital learning journeys deliver world-class leadership development experiences, curated for leaders at different levels, in a flexible, scalable, self-paced format. Each learning journey is a blended experience delivered over time, supplemented with digital self-directed activities and moderated events. They can be rolled out simultaneously to large groups or intact teams and started at the learner's convenience.

Blanchard's solutions architects can also design customized journeys to meet a specific need. Additionally, all Blanchard content is now available digitally.

"Leader of Self and Leader of Others are revolutionary learning journeys that will empower people to be more successful in the workplace. They also mark the transformation of Blanchard from a content-focused provider of leadership training to an experience-centric publisher and integrator of evidence-based leadership content," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard® has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

SOURCE The Ken Blanchard Companies

Related Links

http://www.kenblanchard.com

