The Ken Blanchard Companies® Releases the Results of the 2021 L&D Trends Survey

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, hosted a live webinar today to share the results of its 2021 L&D Trends Survey: an analysis of the challenges leadership, learning, and talent development professionals and their teams are facing due to COVID-19 and how they plan to respond in the coming year. (View on-demand webinar.)

More than 1,000 leadership, learning, and talent development professionals participated in the 21-question survey that was used to create a 27-page report (download report). Respondents ranged from administrators to C-suite executives, and work for small (1–499 employees) to large (10,000+ employees) companies.

The survey covered a wide variety of topics, including the types of challenges L&D professionals faced in the shift to virtual learning, the effectiveness of their online solutions, and the issues they will address in 2021.

"The pandemic has upended the L&D industry, delivering an uppercut to face-to-face training and driving L&D people to move toward virtual and online learning at an unprecedented rate. This rapid swing to virtual and elearning happened ahead of the plan and in many cases, ahead of the skills and capabilities of L&D teams. But they did what had to be done to help their people develop," said Jay Campbell, senior vice president of products and content at The Ken Blanchard Companies.

Campbell shared findings during the webinar that included:

56% of respondents think face-to-face training still has a role once the pandemic ends, but as part of a blended learning experience



40% of respondents found the design, delivery, and successful use of technology to be challenging



Respondents think the following three strategies would make digital learning more effective: "more learner engagement" (19%), "more social interaction" (15%), and "more learning touchpoints over time (14%)"

"The Ken Blanchard Companies is committed to staying on the vanguard of leadership development. Our annual Trends Survey is one way that we share our insights with industry peers and provide our clients with invaluable intelligence," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

