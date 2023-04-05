The Ken Blanchard Companies® Wins Three 2023 Intrepid Momentum Awards

Celebrating Innovative Collaborative Learning Designs

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has been recognized with three Intrepid Momentum Awards. The Student Self Leadership™ course won the Best Visual Design Award and the SLII® Online course won Best Communication Strategy and Best Overall Course.

The Student Self Leadership™ online course is offered free of charge to 14- to 18-year-olds to help them understand how to navigate the world, reach their potential, and succeed in life. Students gain the confidence and skills they need to overcome obstacles and persevere against life's challenges. SLII® Online is a five-week collaborative course that teaches leaders how to have more productive conversations with their people. They learn how to set goals, then deliver the right amount of direction and support to build trusting relationships and help their teams meet goals.

"I'm honored that Blanchard won the award for best virtual design. I want our graphic designs to represent the same high level of our content. They work hand in hand to create a great experience for the learner," said Patrick Piña, Creative Director at Blanchard®.

"We're proud to partner with Intrepid to design and deliver these courses. Being able to reach a large audience online and bring the skills to them in this innovative format is so rewarding, and winning the awards is truly an honor," said Scott Blanchard, President of Blanchard.

According to JR Burch, Director of Learning Experience Design at Intrepid, "The Intrepid Momentum Award winners demonstrated inspiring practices in collaborative learning experience design. Their innovations take workplace learning beyond the status quo and introduce new levels of engagement in digital learning. These best practices are ones that don't just connect learners to content but enable them to be true learning co-creators by giving them opportunities to share their own unique experiences, ideas, and expertise with others, as well as providing them a safe place to practice what they learn and apply it to their work."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

