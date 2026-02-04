The Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction Announces "United We Stand" Military Barrel Auction Lot Honoring Service and Unity

Four Acclaimed Bourbon Producers Collaborate on a One-of-a-Kind Barrel Benefiting Veterans During America's 250th Anniversary Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction & Celebration (KBCA) has announced a landmark auction lot titled "United We Stand," a special military barrel created through an unprecedented collaboration among four acclaimed American whiskey producers with deep ties to veteran and military philanthropy.

Proceeds from the KBCA benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation Bourbon barrel selections and rare, collectable bottles are available at the KBCA.

J. Mattingly 1845, Heritage Distilling, Four Branches Bourbon and Pursuit Spirits each donated a barrel for the project. From those individual contributions, Ryan Cecil, Master Blender for Pursuit Spirits, carefully selected and blended the finest elements to create a singular expression known as the United We Stand barrel.

Coinciding with the United States' 250th anniversary, the barrel will be auctioned during the inaugural KBCA event on Presidents' Day Weekend, Feb. 14, 2026, with proceeds benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation, supporting veterans and their families.

"This barrel represents everything the KBCA stands for: unity, craftsmanship and purpose," said Andrew Varga, founder of KBCA. "Four respected producers, each with their own identity and legacy, have come together in service of something bigger than themselves. In America's 250th anniversary year, this collaboration honors our nation's origins, our military's shared sacrifice, and the idea that we are strongest when we stand together."

In addition to the auctioned barrel, each participating distiller will release 100 individual bottles featuring a commemorative label honoring the collaboration and America's milestone anniversary.

Collectively, J. Mattingly 1845, Heritage Distilling and Four Branches Bourbon have donated millions of dollars over many years to more than 50 military and veteran-focused organizations, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Folds of Honor, Disabled American Veterans, Navy SEAL Foundation and the Green Beret Foundation.

The United We Stand barrel joins a lineup of previously announced KBCA lots, including exclusive single-barrel selection experiences and historic bourbon releases. For the auction catalogue and ticket information, visit www.KYBCA.com and follow KBCA on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

The KBCA will take place Feb. 13–15, 2026, in Louisville, Ky and consists of various bourbon-related events. For those who cannot attend the auction in person, there is a virtual option at the following link: KBCA Virtual Viewing Link

Media Contact:

Amy Preske

Booze PR

502-608-6502

[email protected]

SOURCE KY Bourbon Country Auction