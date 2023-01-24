The Kerry Upcycled Food Foundation Fellowship Announced

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry – a world leading sustainable nutrition company– has announced its sponsorship of The Kerry Upcycled Food Foundation Fellowship. This marks the second research fellowship initiated by the Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF) that is dedicated to supporting this evidence-based industry and educating consumers about the environmental and social benefits of upcycled foods. The Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of the Upcycled Food Association, the only food industry association dedicated to catalyzing the upcycled economy to prevent food loss and waste across the entire supply chain.

"At Kerry, we are committed to creating a world of sustainable nutrition. Our new partnership with the Upcycled Food Foundation and our sponsorship of The Kerry Upcycled Food Foundation Fellowship is just one way we are investing in the next generation of sustainable food solutions," says Oliver Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry North America. The research fellowship advances understanding of the environmental impact, market, consumer perceptions, technical opportunities, and overall potential of upcycled food. Upcycled foods use ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are procured and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the environment.

"Kerry's sponsorship of this fellowship has enabled more fellows to enter the program, which will provide invaluable insights that can be applied to industry practices and consumer messaging, and thus allow us to reduce food waste through upcycled food," says Angie Crone, Chief Executive Officer of the Upcycled Food Association. In 2022, eight fellows were selected to conduct research that reflects a research question of interest to the upcycled food community. Studies selected this year include wide ranging topics including consumer awareness and perception of upcycled products, novel ingredient development, and impact measurement. Findings will be shared with the Upcycled Food Association's membership and at exclusive events throughout the year.

Kerry Group and UFF share common goals to protect people and the planet through food solutions that leverage science, imagination, and innovation making the partnership a seamless fit. Kerry currently reaches 1.1 billion consumers daily with sustainable nutrition solutions, with the ambition to grow to 2 billion daily by 2030.

Since launching in 2019, the Upcycled Food Association, UFF's parent organization, has welcomed more than 261 members and certified 318 products and ingredients through its flagship program, Upcycled Certified™. Upcycled Certified™ products and ingredients collectively diverted nearly 1 billion pounds of food waste in 2022. Grocery store data provider SPINS reported that sales of Upcycled Certified™ products grew by more than 21% between 2021 and 2022. Whole Foods included upcycling in its list of top food trends between 2021 and 2023, and Food Tank, Kroger, and Forbes all identified upcycling as a top 10 food trend in 2021 and 2022.

About Kerry Group

Kerry is a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great tasting products with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. For more information, visit www.kerry.com

About the Upcycled Food Association

The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is the only nonprofit food industry association dedicated to catalyzing the upcycled economy to prevent food loss and waste across the entire supply chain. UFA fosters a vibrant community, delivers cutting-edge research and drives critical investment capital into the industry. As the hub of the upcycled industry, UFA propels innovation by connecting surplus ingredients and byproducts to upcycled manufacturers. With a flagship third-party verified program, Upcycled Certified™, companies demonstrate how their products prevent food waste, and showcase their positive impact to their buyers and consumers. UFA comprises pioneering consumer goods companies, retailers, ingredients suppliers and food system change makers from around the world. The Upcycled Food Foundation, UFA's nonprofit subsidiary, is dedicated to growing consumer awareness and adoption of upcycled products and ingredients.

About Upcycled Certified™

Upcycled Certified™ is administered by a third party certification body, Where Food Comes From, which ensures that every Upcycled Certified™ product and ingredient meets the rigorous Upcycled Certified™ Standard. To learn more about the Upcycled Certified™ program, visit www.upcycledfood.org or contact [email protected] .

