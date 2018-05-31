The Kessler Collection Officially Breaks Ground On Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte

"The Kessler Collection is extremely pleased to be in Charlotte and a part of the fabric of this beautiful city's hospitality services. The destination fits very nicely into our Collection of hotels located throughout the southeast, with sister properties in Asheville and Charleston among others," said Richard C. Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "We look forward to bringing energy and animation to the city, to our location, and to the hospitality experience."

Set to debut in 2020, the 254-room hotel will take center stage as the area's newest luxury icon, featuring 32 suites, a signature Poseidon Spa, indoor and outdoor event spaces, an open kitchen restaurant concept and lounge with charming sidewalk and park seating, as well as a sophisticated rooftop bar providing intimate spaces and unparalleled views of Charlotte, appealing to guests and locals alike. The boutique hotel will incorporate diverse offerings including a vibrant art collection curated by Richard C. Kessler, paying tribute to the passionate and vibrant culture of Argentina. Architecturally inspired by the historic Vienna Secession movement and nestled in the heart of a thriving district, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte will serve as an iconic hub for generations to come.

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte allows guests to experience the cultural vibrancy of the 'Queen City' right at their doorstep. Museums, theatrical performances, local restaurants and nationally recognized sporting events are only minutes away, making Charlotte a year-round playground for leisure and business travelers alike.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte will uphold The Kessler Collection's tradition of providing superior guest services, perpetrating a sense of Bohemian creativity and inviting cultures to connect with unique artistic offerings.

From the East Coast to the American West, The Kessler Collection creates inspiring experiences for guests, offering perfect vacation spots for adventure, romance and discovery. For more information about The Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

Capturing the classical and unconventional spirit of Bohemian cultures, Kessler is a visionary hospitality brand that owns, develops and manages specialty hotels, restaurants and retail. With integrated experience in hotel development, ownership in hotel development, ownership and third-party management — the brand holds a unique perspective on how to create value through quality operations for its owners and unique experiences for its guests.

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boast chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are bathed in re-defined Bohemian luxury, from an 1888 historic hotel, and a cutting edge downtown icon, to a premiere luxury lodge, high design southern mansion and elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

Autograph Collection Hotels celebrates a collection of independent leaders in film, art, design and literature by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at more than 85 luxury lifestyle hotels found in the world's most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, each hotel has been hand selected for its distinction as an iconic landmark, for its remarkable design or for its best-in-class resort amenities. For more information please visit www.autographhotels.com, or explore our social-media channels to learn more about championing the independent spirit:

