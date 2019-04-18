"Today marks a special day as The Kessler Collection officially breaks ground on Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville, becoming apart of a city with great vision and a community dedicated to its rich heritage," said Mr. Richard C. Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "The location is uniquely dramatic, situated in the heart a downtown reprieve, overlooking the Reedy River. There will be no other hotel in the state of South Carolina with such tranquil ambiance created by natural beauty."

Set to debut in 2021, the 187-room hotel will serve as a gateway to the city's beloved Falls Park on the Reddy River for both locals and visitors. Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville will feature 30 suites complete with balconies, signature Poseidon Spa, a vibrant art collection curated by Richard C. Kessler, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and a two-story restaurant and bar perched above the park will provide unparalleled views of the urban oasis. The architecture of Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville will be expressed in materials native to the upcountry. Warm, natural materials will include natural stone, timber and weathered wood, with generous expanses of glass opening views to this unmatched natural setting. Architecturally inspired by the traditional American park lodges, the boutique hotel nestled along the banks of the Reedy River, Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville will serve as a gracious civic landmark for generations to come.

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown along the Reedy River, Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville allows guests to experience the cultural vibrancy of the emerging destination right at their doorstep. Local restaurants, boutiques, museums and live entertainment are within walking distance, making Greenville a year-round playground for leisure and business travelers alike.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville will uphold The Kessler Collection's tradition of providing superior guest services, perpetrating a sense of Bohemian creativity and inviting cultures to connect with unique artistic offerings.

From the East Coast to the American West, The Kessler Collection creates inspiring experiences for guests, offering perfect vacation spots for adventure, romance and discovery.

About The Kessler Collection

Capturing the classical and unconventional spirit of Bohemian cultures, Kessler is a visionary hospitality brand that owns, develops and manages specialty hotels, restaurants and retail. With integrated experience in hotel development, ownership in hotel development, ownership and third-party management — the brand holds a unique perspective on how to create value through quality operations for its owners and unique experiences for its guests.

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boast chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in re-defined Bohemian luxury, from an 1888 historic hotel, and a cutting edge downtown icon, to a premiere luxury lodge, high design southern mansion and elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels celebrates a collection of independent leaders in film, art, design and literature by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at more than 85 luxury lifestyle hotels found in the world's most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, each hotel has been hand selected for its distinction as an iconic landmark, for its remarkable design or for its best-in-class resort amenities.

