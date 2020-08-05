The Kessler Collection Opens Luxury Boutique Hotel In Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 11 artistically-inspired boutique hotels, debuts its second property in North Carolina with the opening of Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte today, August 5, 2020. Located in the heart of uptown Charlotte, the highly anticipated 254-room hotel takes center stage as the area's newest luxury icon, boasting 32 suites, a Poseidon Spa, versatile outdoor and indoor event spaces, Starbucks Coffee shop, vibrant art collection curated by Richard C. Kessler, executive lounge, open-kitchen restaurant, fast-casual eatery and rooftop bar providing unparalleled views of the 'Queen City.'

"We're beyond proud to bring this vision to life and introduce our bohemian flair to the heart of uptown Charlotte," said Richard Kessler, Chairman and CEO of the Kessler Collection. "Delivering on our development strategy, the collection is creating inspiring places for guests and locals alike in this popular destination."

Continuing the Kessler Collection's commitment to providing superior, one-of-a-kind guest experiences, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte incorporates a distinctive blend of art, music and architecture, with Bohemian inspirations from one of South America's most artistic and expressive countries, Argentina.

Among several amenities offered, guests are invited to indulge in an immersive culinary experience at Mico, an open-kitchen restaurant concept serving bold South American flavors with coastal Mediterranean influences. Using a wood grill to create authentic flavors, Mico's menu artfully weaves together fragrant spices and fresh, local ingredients to deliver imaginative dishes, including Peruvian chicken anticucho and refreshing Fattoush salad. Inspired by a satellite view of Argentina, Mico is accented by rich tones of yellow and arctic blue, along with rich woods, champagne brass detailing, fine fabrics and crystals. Atop the rooftop bar and lounge, Buho, guests are greeted by a seductive and dramatic color palette of purple, magenta, black and gold, sleek floor-to-ceiling wine displays, a multitude of seating options both indoor and outdoor and stunning views of the 'Queen City' skyline.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte's guestrooms feature a playful combination of vibrancy and sophistication, custom designed furniture, carpet, drapery and lighting. In a nod to Argentina's biggest material exports, the headboards are made of embossed teal leather and antiqued brass nail heads, while the grey washed European Oak desk features leather hide drawer fronts and contemporary hardware. Leading to the guestrooms, the corridors are equally as vibrant, displaying jewel-like tones within a custom designed Axminster carpet, illustrating an endless design of a tango dancer's skirt among the sky, while the walls are adorned with colorful works of Argentinian art.

"Working closely with the Kessler team to bring this exciting and memorable project to reality has been very rewarding, and Gensler is proud to be a design partner," said Robert Fischel, Principal and Hospitality Practice Area Leader, Gensler. "The team's focus on quality design and attention to detail creates a guest experience unique of the Kessler Collection and creates a vibrant cultural destination within the city."

For guests looking to host weddings, corporate events and gatherings, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte offers 16,000+ square feet of versatile meeting and event spaces. Inspired by the Paz Palace Mansion in Buenos Aires, the hotel's lavish ballroom is adorned with custom Bohemian Crystal chandeliers, silver leaf cove ceilings and elaborate paneling. Additionally, the hotel offers a total of 4,400 sq. ft. of outdoor space, including the Queen Terrace and beautifully landscaped greenspace at the Bohemian Garden.

Conveniently located within Charlotte's beloved uptown, the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte lives within minutes to some of the city's most popular cultural and historic sites, museums, shopping destinations and sports venues. Home to the 7th Street Public Market, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, BB&T Ballpark, the NFL Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium, The Spectrum Center and a variety of nightlife hotspots, guests of the hotel will enjoy limitless opportunities for entertainment.

From the East Coast to the American West, the Kessler Collection creates inspiring experiences for guests, offering perfect vacation spots for adventure, romance and discovery. For more information about the Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

About The Kessler Collection

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boast chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in re-defined Bohemian luxury, from an 1888 historic hotel, and a cutting edge downtown icon, to a premiere luxury lodge, high design southern mansion and elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about the Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels celebrates a collection of independent leaders in film, art, design and literature by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at more than 170 luxury lifestyle hotels found in the world's most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, each hotel has been hand selected for its distinction as an iconic landmark, for its remarkable design, or for its best-in-class resort amenities. For more information please visit www.autographhotels.com, or explore our social media channels to learn more about championing the independent spirit.

