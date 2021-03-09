The Kessler Collection Partners With BitPay in an Historic Move To Accept Bitcoin Payments From Guests

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kessler Collection is making history as the first U.S. luxury hotel group* to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, and the first in the world to partner with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. Joining brands such as Microsoft, AT&T, and Dish Networks, all 8 corporate owned hotels in the collection will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and several others including four stable coins as payment to cater to the growing demand, effectively immediately.

"This as one of the most innovative concepts in the hospitality industry right now," said Richard Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "I believe cryptocurrency is only going to gain acceptance, and partnering with BitPay allows us to offer more choices in the payment process."

"The Kessler Collection is one of the premiere luxury hotel groups and is being very innovative and catering to their customers by allowing them to pay in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency," said Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of BitPay. "Bitcoin payments are cheaper than credit cards and help international travelers make payments easier."

As early as 2013, airlines and travel agencies began accepting Bitcoin and now The Kessler Collection is making history with the emerging trend significantly impacting the future of market competition as cryptocurrency hits an all-time high. According to Kessler Chief Financial Officer, Fravy Collazo, "This move will make it easier for guests traveling globally, both in time saved from going to a local currency exchange and in money saved with a lower exchange rate."

With locations from Savannah to St. Augustine and Beaver Creek to Charlotte, in lieu of cash or credit cards, each property will send an email invoice allowing all guests to pay from their crypto wallet through BitPay. Customers will be able to pay in BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, and stable coins USDC, BUSD, GUSD, and PAX.

For more information on The Kessler Collection, visit kesslercollection.com and follow @kesslercollection.

*Kessler owned hotels include Beaver Creek Lodge, Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Elliot Park Hotel, Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, Grand Bohemian Greenville (coming Nov. 2021), Mansion on Forsyth Park and JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.

About The Kessler Collection

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boast chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in re-defined Bohemian luxury, from an 1888 historic hotel, and a cutting edge downtown icon, to a premiere luxury lodge, high design southern mansion and elite ski lodge. Each property is a bold original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about the Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

[email protected]

SOURCE The Kessler Collection

Related Links

http://www.kesslercollection.com

