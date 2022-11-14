The Kestrel Group Appoints Dan Dijak to Lead Business Development and Strategy

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestrel Group ("Kestrel" or the "Company"), a leading provider of widely licensed A.M. Best "A-"(Excellent) admitted and surplus lines capacity, today announced the appointment of Dan Dijak to its executive team as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Kestrel Group serves as the exclusive producer of four A.M. Best "A-" rated (Excellent) carriers that are widely licensed nationwide with broad admitted and surplus lines capabilities. The unique structure of the Company strategically enhances innovation across the insurance value chain.

Commenting on the executive appointments, Terry Ledbetter, Executive Chairman of Kestrel Group, said, "Dan brings a unique and experienced voice to the Kestrel executive team. We believe this appointment will significantly enhance Kestrel as we continue our development to capture market share in a unique and specialized insurance market."

Luke Ledbetter, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "Kestrel's strong reputation in the industry has now been further enhanced with the appointment of one of the most experienced executives in the space. Dan is an excellent complement to our executive team and he shares our laser focus to grow sales, build market position, increase productivity, and always nurture the interests and needs of our valued customers. We are excited about the opportunity to once again serve program managers, MGAs, reinsurers, and reinsurance brokers through the Kestrel Group."

Dan Dijak joined the Kestrel Group effective November 7, 2022. Mr. Dijak has over 18 years of experience in the global specialty insurance and reinsurance markets, most recently as the Head of US Insurance Markets at Vesttoo. Dijak has built strong relationships within the MGA and reinsurance ecosystem. Prior to Vesttoo, he was a Director at AM RE Syndicate where he played an integral role in the growth of the specialty P&C treaty reinsurance portfolio. Dijak is a graduate of the University of Dayton (OH) with a B.B.A. in Finance and Economics.

Commenting on his new appointment, Dan Dijak said, "I'm excited to join an incredible effort and vision that Kestrel represents. A vision which will enhance innovation across the insurance value chain. It is an honor to work with the Ledbetters, who are true visionaries and were behind bringing property ILS to the insurance value chain. Kestrel will be on the forefront of innovation as ILS evolves into other lines."

About Kestrel Group

Kestrel Group, with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas, offers widely licensed A.M. Best "A-" (Excellent) admitted and surplus lines capacity in concert with capital partners, including AmTrust Financial Services. Kestrel Group serves program managers, MGAs, reinsurers and reinsurance brokers in their efforts to generate enhanced efficiencies in the insurance value chain. More information is available at www.kestrel.group or [email protected].

