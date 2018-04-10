The Keto Edge Summit - a Free Online Conference with over 32 Ketogenic Diet Experts Streaming Online from May 7-13, 2018

The host of Keto Edge Summit, Dr. David Jockers, personally achieved a new level of health after overcoming skin cancer, in part by switching to a ketogenic diet. Within 6 months of the diagnosis, his cancerous nodule had vanished — and, he gained significantly more energy and mental clarity. Now, he teaches patients how a ketogenic lifestyle can give them the edge to conquer disease, return to health and upgrade their quality of life.

Dr. David Jockers is a doctor of natural medicine, a functional nutritionist and corrective care chiropractor. He currently owns and operates Exodus Health Center in Kennesaw, Georgia and runs one of the hottest natural health websites at DrJockers.com with over 1 million monthly visitors. His work has been published in various popular media outlets including ABC, Fox News and the Dr. Oz Show.

Ketosis is the body's natural production of ketones from fatty acids in the liver. These are a great source of cellular energy. When "in ketosis", you burn both dietary and body fat as your primary energy source. "Ketogenic Diet" is one of the MOST SEARCHED words on the internet today, and for good reason. Ketones help you burn fat for energy, powerfully reduce inflammation and show promise in research for preventing and eradicating diabetes, cancer, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and other health concerns.

In the Keto Edge Summit, YOU'LL DISCOVER:

- What is Ketosis (and how does it work)?

- Myths and how to separate fact from fiction!

- How to shop, live and eat on a ketogenic lifestyle and much more!

