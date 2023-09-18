The Ketogenic Diet Market to grow by USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ketogenic diet market is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products drive the ketogenic diet market. However, factors such as side effects of the ketogenic diet may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ketogenic Diet Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

Ketogenic supplements are based upon the popularity of ketogenic foods and lead to a number of product launches as well as constant innovation. In addition to enhancing the efficacy of the keto diet, supplements such as exogenous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides, and others may be helpful in helping people reach their desired levels of fats. Due to dietary restrictions or the elimination of some foodstuffs, people depend on nutrition supplements to meet their diet needs, which is the reason for a strong demand for ketones. The ketogenic dietary supplement market is driven by the ketogenic diet's popularity, resulting in an increase in product launches and constant innovation. Supplements such as exogenous ketones, MCT oils, collagen peptides, and others enhance the effectiveness of the ketogenic diet and help individuals achieve their desired fat percentage. When diets restrict or eliminate certain foods, people depend on nutritional supplements to meet their nutritional needs, which is driving the demand for ketogenic supplements. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

This growth is due to factors such as the growing popularity of ketogenic products, growing health awareness, improved distribution channels, and increasing obesity rates. In APAC, countries such as China, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, and India will see significant demand for ketogenic diet products in 2021, in which online sales channels play a role. An important role in their penetration. Rising obesity rates and associated medical costs are also contributing to the appeal of the ketogenic diet in the region. Nevertheless, market growth is hampered by limited marketing efforts, availability of products at retail stores, and increasing product prices in particular in the emerging markets where consumers love new keto food. China, although there is a limited market penetration of ketogenic products, offers considerable growth potential that can be tapped into through the Strategic Marketing Initiatives. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The ketogenic diet market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC.

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

