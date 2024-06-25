The Kevin Trudeau Show Expands to Twice Weekly Following a Much-Awaited Return

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a triumphant return as a weekly broadcast, The Kevin Trudeau Show is thrilled to announce its expansion to twice-weekly episodes. As of May 20th, fans can now look forward to new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, offering even more of the uplifting and insightful content they have come to love.

The Kevin Trudeau Show Announcement

The Kevin Trudeau Show made a powerful comeback in February 2024 as a YouTube livestream and podcast, airing only once a week. The overwhelmingly positive reception and growing demand from its listeners have inspired this exciting move to a bi-weekly schedule. Episodes are available on Rumble, YouTube, and other major social media platforms.

With a legacy of global syndication reaching over 100 million listeners on radio, Kevin Trudeau returns to the airwaves with his vast experience as a #1 New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and communications expert. The show continues to champion consumer advocacy, natural health, and free speech, remaining true to its mission of empowering listeners.

Under Trudeau's inspiring leadership, listeners are guaranteed an engaging, informative, and entertaining experience. The show delves into a variety of topics, including societal issues, leadership, and both physical and mental health and well-being, offering hope and guidance in an ever-changing world.

"We are expanding to twice a week to continue exposing the things that 'they' don't want you to know about," Trudeau said. "The main focus is helping people attain their goals and dreams and, most importantly, achieve inner peace, joy, and bliss by sharing love and compassion to all humanity."

Tune in to The Kevin Trudeau Show for thought-provoking discussions, inspirational stories, and practical advice that can make a real difference in your life. Subscribe on YouTube and Rumble and enable notifications to stay updated with every new episode.

SOURCE Kevin Trudeau