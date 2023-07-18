The Key to Building a Successful App Hinges on Managing Competing Priorities and Changing Technical Landscapes

Research Highlights Agility, Flexibility, and Real-Time Technology as Good Indicators of Future Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub, the leading platform for building and operating real-time capabilities within apps, today announced the release of their Application Development & Real-Time Interactivity Benchmarking Report. Surveying over 600 App Development professionals, the study paints a clearer picture of the sometimes competing priorities and ever-evolving technological landscape faced by app development teams worldwide. The survey respondents come from various industries and are directly involved in app development or product management at their organizations.

The report identifies several major takeaways for app development organizations, including:

  • Real-time features like in-app chat and multi-user collaboration have become table stakes to remain competitive.
  • Reliability, maintenance, and security are standout concerns–and areas of focus– for top app development teams.
  • Nearly two-thirds of respondents find third-party vendors for real-time functionality preferable to building in-house.
  • Ensuring an app's future success requires development teams to focus more on cybersecurity, real-time features, and AI/Machine advancement.
  • More than a third of respondents plan to add AI to existing applications, while a quarter intend to develop new AI-related apps in the next 8-12 months.

These findings reinforce that companies can build competitive and engaging apps that end users return to by addressing security concerns, leveraging third-party services effectively, and prioritizing user experience.

"We wanted insight into how app development teams view today's app landscape, where they're headed in the future, and how that relates to delivering the most useful, engaging apps that end users enjoy," said PubNub Co-Founder and CEO Todd Greene, "what we learned was that striking a balance between building in 'must have' functionality while maintaining reliability and security is a big concern."

You can download a copy of the report here.

About PubNub
PubNub transforms how people live, work, and play in virtual environments. Our developer platform enables teams to build and operate real-time interactive apps for mobile, web, and IoT. PubNub powers all real-time use cases, including chat, live audience engagement, geolocation, multi-user collaboration, and more, used by thousands of apps and millions of people worldwide. Founded in 2010, over 2000 companies worldwide choose PubNub because of a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build amazing live experiences that are secure, scalable, and reliable. Visit us at: https://www.pubnub.com.

